David Dhawan breaks down, says everyone should have a son like Varun Dhawan: ‘As an actor toh he is improving’

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is finally out! At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the cast and crew of the film, including actors Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde were present. Director David Dhawan was also present at the event, and at point during the press interaction, grew emotional. He praised Varun as a son for being there beside him through thick and thin, recalling his health scare a while back. (Also read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer: Varun Dhawan’s desperation to become a father turns him into the worst partner)

What David said

David Dhawan, left, with his son and actor Varun Dhawan, at an event earlier this year. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_26_2026_000026A)(PTI)

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As per news agency PTI, David turned emotional while speaking about his son. He said he was proud to be known as Varun's father and praised the actor for standing by him during difficult times. Addressing the media at the event on Saturday, David Dhawan said, "He has been a great son first, I would say. He has always looked after me, my health, anything, you know. He is always there, standing by."

Recalling Varun's support during his hospital stay, the filmmaker added, "And in the hospital also, he used to sleep there with me. When I was in the hospital. So, you know, what more do you want here?" Actor toh he is improving, he has become what you want, he can give you that. Wo theek hai. But as a father, if I tell you, I mean, everybody should have a son like that."

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{{^usCountry}} In 2022, David was hospitalised after his health suddenly deteriorated. The director has advanced-stage diabetes and was previously hospitalised for the same reason. He returned home after staying in the hospital for a week. About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2022, David was hospitalised after his health suddenly deteriorated. The director has advanced-stage diabetes and was previously hospitalised for the same reason. He returned home after staying in the hospital for a week. About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. The film positions itself as a family entertainer revolving around romantic misunderstandings and comic chaos. The ensemble cast includes Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

In the trailer, Varun Dhawan's character finds himself trapped in a chaotic love triangle involving a former lover and a new romantic interest. One of the major comic moments teased in the trailer involves an accidental pregnancy confession by the characters played by Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, with Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films as co-producer. It is slated to release in theatres on June 5.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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