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David Dhawan's classics Raja Babu, Partner, and more to re-release in theatres ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

PVR Inox will screen several of director David Dhawan's classics, including Aankhen, Raja Babu, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, and Main Tera Hero.

Apr 30, 2026 08:39 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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The best of David Dhawan is set to return to the theatres ahead of the release of the director's final film - Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. As the romantic comedy gears up for release, PVR Inox is bringing some of the director's most loved and biggest hits back to the theatres for a special showcase.

David Dhawan films to re-release

Varun Dhawan with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

PVR Inox is set to celebrate David Dhawan's cinematic legacy by screening five of his most popular Hindi-language comedies across the country. The screening lineup includes his 90s classics with Govinda, Aankhen and Raja Babu, as well as 2000s hits starring Salman Khan, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner, and Main Tera Hero, his first film starring son Varun Dhawan.

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist at PVR Inox Ltd, spoke about the initiative, describing it as an honour. “It is an honour for us to host a festival dedicated to Mr David Dhawan's remarkable legacy. Over decades, his films have defined mainstream Hindi entertainment, bringing joy to audiences across generations. This festival is a rare opportunity for newer audiences to rediscover some of his iconic films in the format they were originally created for,” she said

Earlier this month, David Dhawan, 74, had hinted at retirement from direction in a conversation with ANI. “I don't think I should do more. This might be my last film…after this, I'll just be Varun's father. I will look after you (Varun), look after your family,” David said.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan in the lead alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 5.

 
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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