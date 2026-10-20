Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce second daughter Devi Padukone Singh in heartwarming family photo with Dua

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared the first official photograph of their newborn daughter, revealing her name to the world in a heartwarming family portrait on the occasion of Dussehra. The couple welcomed their second child back in September 2026.

Deepika Padukone introduces newborn daughter on Dussehra

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared the first official photograph of their newborn daughter, revealing her name to the world in a heartwarming family portrait.

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Deepika and Ranveer have given fans a special glimpse into their family life by sharing a heartwarming portrait with their daughters. The couple also revealed their younger daughter's full name, Devi Padukone Singh, making the post a memorable moment for their fans. The Fighter actor shared the photograph on social media with the caption, “Of Love & Abundance… 🧿 Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह 🧿.”

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In the picture, Ranveer is seen smiling warmly as he looks at his family. Deepika, dressed in an intricately embroidered golden outfit and statement earrings, cradles little Devi, who is wrapped in a matching golden swaddle. Their elder daughter Dua Padukone Singh leans forward to plant a tender kiss on her baby sister's forehead, making the family portrait even more special. Dressed in shades of cream and gold, the family keeps the focus on the affectionate moment they have shared with their followers.

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About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's relationship

{{^usCountry}} Deepika and Ranveer first crossed paths in 2012 and fell in love while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which released in 2013. The two actors went on to star together in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and '83. After dating for several years, they got married on November 14 and 15, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. The couple had a Konkani-style wedding honouring Deepika’s roots, followed by a Sindhi ceremony celebrating Ranveer’s heritage. T {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deepika and Ranveer first crossed paths in 2012 and fell in love while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which released in 2013. The two actors went on to star together in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and '83. After dating for several years, they got married on November 14 and 15, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. The couple had a Konkani-style wedding honouring Deepika’s roots, followed by a Sindhi ceremony celebrating Ranveer’s heritage. T {{/usCountry}}

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Almost six years after their wedding, the couple announced welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. In April 2026, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were expecting their second child, with Dua featuring in the pregnancy announcement. The couple welcomed another baby girl on September 19, 2026, sharing the happy news through a post featuring a tiny footprint and the message, “Welcome Baby Girl! 19|9|2026 Dua. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Upcoming works of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has had a phenomenal 2025-2026 with the releases of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film went onto become biggest blockbusters of his career. The first film was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel grossed ₹1790 crore.

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Ranveer is now working on Pralay, a zombie film, which is being directed by Jai Mehta. The film is being produced by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films and Ranveer's Ma Kasam Films. Kalyani Priyadarshan is also signed on to play the female lead opposite him.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is set star in Allu Arjun's next Raaka with Atlee Kumar. The film is described as a large-scale pan-Indian action-fantasy. She is also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King in December 2026, which happens to be a special appearance.