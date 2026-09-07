Ranveer Singh sports Dhurandhar-style long hair, walks with Kalyani Priyadarshan in leaked video from Pralay set. Watch

In the video circulating online, Ranveer can be seen carrying a young girl on his back, while Kalyani walks beside him. She is seen wearing a brown tank top and green trousers. Ranveer, meanwhile, sports long hair, similar to his look as Hamza in Dhurandhar. Another picture doing the rounds on social media shows what appears to be zombies lying on the ground, with Ranveer striking an action pose.

After impressing audiences with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge , Ranveer Singh has moved on to his next project. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pralay, which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan. A clip from the film’s set has surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the actors’ looks in the movie and giving fans something to look forward to.

The set leak has already created buzz around the film. Ranveer’s last release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, reportedly collected over ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office, becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the milestone. With Pralay, expectations are already high among Ranveer’s fans.

The leaked video quickly caught the attention of fans, who took to social media to share their reactions. One comment read, “#RanveerSingh looks UNREAL in the latest #Pralay look!” Another wrote, “It’s giving Last of Us.” A fan commented, “He kept the Hamza hair.” Another observed, “Just a small observation: he has such different body language from Hamza and just shows how much of a brilliant actor he’s.” Another fan wrote, “If it’s even half of The Walking Dead, I am sold.” One more comment read, “This looks exciting.”

About Pralay Pralay has been described as a mega-budget zombie film. It is a collaboration between Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films and Ranveer Singh’s Ma Kasam Films. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹300 crore, which would make it one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever produced. Directed by Jai Mehta, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Ranveer Singh.

Earlier, reports suggested that Pralay was an adaptation of José Saramago’s bestselling novel Blindness. However, Hansal Mehta denied the reports in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, clarifying that the film is based on an original story.

He said, “It’s not an adaptation. Jai and Vishal Kapoor have written the original story. Further, I think a book like Blindness is not easily adapted to film. I had seen the 2008 film adaptation, and it wasn’t great. Writers like Saramago or Salman Rushdie… I feel they are best experienced on paper. Their books lose all their magic when interpreted for cinema.”

Pralay is currently in production and does not have a confirmed release date yet.