Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh react to Instagram head Adam Mosseri's post, pose for a selfie after their dinner

Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a special dinner with the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri. Taking to Instagram, Adam shared a selfie with Deepika and Ranveer. (Also Read | Dua stays home as mom Deepika Padukone and dad Ranveer Singh are spotted on dinner date after months. Watch video) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met Adam Mosseri at a Mumbai restaurant.

Adam shares post featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

In the picture, clicked by Ranveer Singh, all of them were seen smiling and posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, Adam wrote, "I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at @papasbombay."

Deepika, Ranveer react to Adam's post

Reacting to the post, Deepika commented, "@mosseri @ranveersingh. What happens at @papasbombay stays at @papasbombay! (Zipper-mouth face, face with hand over mouth, grinning face with sweat emojis)." Ranveer wrote, “Good times! (Red heart and heart eyes emojis) COYG!”

Deepika, Ranveer hold hands post dinner outing

For the dinner outing, Deepika wore a white T-shirt under a beige blazer and denims. Ranveer opted for a white T-shirt under a black blazer and matching trousers. Adam opted for a white shirt, black blazer and pants.

In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Adam was seen hugging Deepika and Ranveer before smiling and exiting the restaurant. Deepika and Ranveer posed briefly with fans before walking out of the venue holding hands. The duo was seen laughing as they headed back home in their car.

The details about Adam's trip to India and his specific meetings with Deepika and Ranveer aren't publicly available. Given the influential roles of Deepika and Ranveer in the entertainment industry, their interaction with the head of Instagram could potentially be related to collaborations or initiatives.

About Ranveer and Deepika

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024.

Ranveer will be seen in Aditya Dhar's next and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. A few days ago, reports suggested that Deepika will star in Shah Rukh Khan's next film King. Deepika is yet to make any official confirmation on the same. Both Deepika and Ranveer were last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3.