Deepika Padukone, Aparna Purohit only Indians on Variety's list of 'Women Who Made an Impact in Global Entertainment'

Actor Deepika Padukone and Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit are the only Indians on Variety's list of Women Who Made an Impact in Global Entertainment.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Aparna Purohit and Deepika Padukone has made it to Variety's list.

Actor Deepika Padukone and Amazon Prime Video's head of India originals, Aparna Purohit, have been named in Variety's list of 'women who made an impact in global entertainment'. The list came out hours before the Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to Aparna in FIRs lodged over web series Tandav.

The Variety list honours women across the world who have made an impact on the world's entertainment scene. The 'women of Amazon Studios' have been collectively mentioned with Aparna's name getting featured too. "All the leaders for Amazon Studios’ international productions are female, and they are ramping up local fare around the globe," the profile on the women reads.

Deepika, meanwhile, is the only other Indian woman on the list. She is introduced as an actor-producer. Talking to the publication about her journey, she said, “Fortunately, I’ve never had to make decisions based on the budget of a film or for various other reasons. It also depends on where I am emotionally in my life. A lot of my choices are dictated by that.”

Other names on the list include singer Dua Lipa, The Crown actor Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana on the show's next two seasons.

Aparna has been accused of inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series, Tandav. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for her, had on Thursday termed the FIRs against her as “shocking”, saying that she is an employee of Amazon and she is neither a producer nor an actor but has still been made an accused in around 10 cases relating to the web series across the country.

Deepika also had to give her statements to the Narcotics Control Bureau last year in connection with the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also asked to appear for questioning.

Deepika is now working on Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has her movie with Shakun Batra, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

