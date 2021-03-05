Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raids
Actor Taapsee Pannu has received support from her colleagues in Bollywood after her house was raided by the income tax department earlier this week. Now, her boyfriend, former badminton player Mathias Boe has tweeted about the stress this has caused her parents.
Taking to Twitter, Mathias wrote in a tweet, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. Man shrugging. @KirenRijiju please do something."
Rijiju responded to the tweet on Friday and asked Mathias to focus on his "professional duties" as the matter is not their domain. "Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports," Rijiju tweeted.
Mathias is a former Danish shuttler, who is currently with the Indian badminton players in Switzerland for the Swiss Open.
Income tax officials on Wednesday conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of film-maker Anurag Kashyap, Pannu and film producer Vikas Bahl.
Also read: Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Punjabi pay tribute. See pics
The raids were conducted in connection with the production and distribution company Phantom Films helmed by Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and Bahl.
Earlier, Swara wrote in a tweet, "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!"
Taapsee and Anurag, both known to be vocal in their views on a range of issues, were shooting in Pune and are understood to have been questioned by the tax sleuths as part of the preliminary questioning that takes place during raids.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paternity leaves gets popular with new-age dads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma wish 'boss babe' Rhea Kapoor on birthday
- Film producer Rhea Kapoor got love from a number of Bollywood beauties including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu: We will have to wait and gauge the appetite of audiences to watch films on the big screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka are expecting their second child together
- TV host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to post a cute family picture with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'
- Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday
- Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya dines with Liger team, Eijaz kisses Pavitra at a bash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step into Mandira Bedi's beautiful Madh Island holiday home, it's now on Airbnb
- Mandira Bedi has put up her Madh Island house on Airbnb. The actor has reportedly been working tirelessly to refurbish the place before letting it out. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared a prayer for him
- Gauahar Khan's father died on Friday after being admitted in a hospital for several days. The actor had been posting about him as she kept close to him in his last days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor wishes 'favourite chef' Rhea Kapoor on her birthday. See pics
- Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures with Rhea Kapoor while wishing her on her birthday on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic
- Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his birthday: 'I love my little brother'
- Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. See his specially designed football-shaped cake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox