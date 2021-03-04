IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘7 bank lockers seized, emails recovered’: What I-T dept found during raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu
Searches that began on Wednesday at properties linked to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu.
Searches that began on Wednesday at properties linked to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu.
mumbai news

‘7 bank lockers seized, emails recovered’: What I-T dept found during raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

The federal agency began the search on Wednesday morning at the properties linked to Kashyap, Pannu and Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish in connection with the tax evasion probe against Phantom films.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:08 PM IST

The income tax department’s raids on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu and two talent management companies in Mumbai are still underway in connection with Phantom Films tax evasion probe, the Union ministry of finance said in a statement on Thursday. The I-T department found income discrepancies worth 650 crore during the raid

Searches that began on Wednesday are still on at 28 premises at the residences and offices Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad linked to the now-dissolved production house Phantom Films. 

Here are the key developments:

  1. The I-T department has found “huge” suppression of income by the production house, which was closed down in 2018. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore, according to the statement.
  2. Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions among film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore was also found and the matter is being probed further. “The group is mainly engaged in the business of production of motion pictures, web series, acting, direction and talent management of celebrities and other artists,” the finance ministry said. 
  3. Evidence of cash receipts by Taapsee Pannu amounting to 5 crore has been recovered. 
  4. Apart from this, non-genuine expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/director having tax implication of about 20 crore has been detected. Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also, according to the finance ministry’s statement. 
  5. At the office premises of the two talent management companies, huge amounts of digital data has been seized in the form of emails, WhatsApp chats, hard disk etc which are under investigation, the ministry has claimed. During the search, seven bank lockers were also found and placed under restraint. 
  6. The federal agency began the search on Wednesday morning at the properties linked to Kashyap, Pannu and Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish in connection with the tax evasion probe against Phantom films. 
  7. The production house was founded in 2011 by Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena, and Vikas Bahl. In March 2015, Reliance Entertainment procured a 50% stake in the firm. The firm, however, was dissolved in 2018.
  8. After Kashyap, Bahl and Motwane officially exited Phantom Films, their partner Mantena bought their shares in the production company earlier this year, according to reports. Phantom Films is now a joint venture between Mantena’s new firm Mad Man Ventures and Reliance Entertainment, both parties holding 50% stake.
  9. While opposition leaders including Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have slammed the raids, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday denied any link between the raids and the Bollywood celebs' views against the government. “Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well,” he said.
  10. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged that the raids were an attempt to suppress the voice of those who speak against the Centre. "Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime," he was quoted as saying by PTI. “Both (Kashyap and Pannu) were raising their voices against the Modi government,” he added.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu anurag kashyap phantom films
Close
Commuters standing maintaining social distancing norms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai (ANI).
Commuters standing maintaining social distancing norms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai (ANI).
mumbai news

Maharashtra records 8,998 new Covid-19 cases, 1,104 fresh infections in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Maharashtra’s infection tally has risen to 2,188,183 and its death toll has gone up to 52,340. The active caseload of Mumbai, meanwhile, crossed 9,000 to reach 9,041.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Searches that began on Wednesday at properties linked to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu.
Searches that began on Wednesday at properties linked to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu.
mumbai news

650 cr income discrepancy, chats found during I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:08 PM IST
The federal agency began the search on Wednesday morning at the properties linked to Kashyap, Pannu and Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish in connection with the tax evasion probe against Phantom films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire safety audit was conducted in the backdrop of the Bhandara fire that broke out in a government hospital in January, killing ten infants. (Hindustan Times)
The fire safety audit was conducted in the backdrop of the Bhandara fire that broke out in a government hospital in January, killing ten infants. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Fire safety audits completed in 323 state-run hospitals

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:46 PM IST
In a written reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the public works department is preparing the estimate plan for fire safety for 170 hospitals, of which the plan for 74 is ready.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rathod, a four-time legislator from the Digras assembly constituency in Yavatmal district, has denied all charges and demanded a fair investigation.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)
Rathod, a four-time legislator from the Digras assembly constituency in Yavatmal district, has denied all charges and demanded a fair investigation.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra governor accepts state forest minister Sanjay Rathod’s resignation

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Rathod, whose name had emerged in connection with the death of a 22-year old woman, tendered his resignation to chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on February 28.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
mumbai news

Found discrepancy in income worth 650 cr: I-T dept after Anurag, Taapsee raid

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The searches, part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel.(HT Archive)
Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel.(HT Archive)
mumbai news

Police submit report in court on probe against Kangana Ranaut on posts

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:32 PM IST
According to the complaint, Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had posted an objectionable message on Twitter in April last year, targeting a particular community, following which her account was suspended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (HT Archive)
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (HT Archive)
mumbai news

Women were not forced to dance at a hostel: Maharashtra govt probe

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:21 PM IST
It was also found that the complainant is mentally unstable, according to her husband, who has earlier requested that she be hospitalised, home minister Anil Deshmukh told the House
READ FULL STORY
Close
The education minister had said in January that the state government had already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students.(HT file photo)
The education minister had said in January that the state government had already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students.(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Board exams in Maha will be held as scheduled: Minister amid surging Covid cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:08 PM IST
A Maharashtra education board official had told news agency PTI on February 27 that exams for both these classes will be held between April 23 and May 21 after they had been postponed from the usual schedule (between February and March) due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis(HT file)
Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis(HT file)
mumbai news

BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra assembly

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • The Opposition claimed that the state government has allotted tenders to contractors in creating Covid-19 infrastructure without proper procedures and hence there are irregularities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"A four-woman officer committee had been constituted to look into the incident yesterday and they have reported that no police officer was involved in the incident," Deshmukh said while speaking at the Maharashtra Assembly.(HT File photo)
"A four-woman officer committee had been constituted to look into the incident yesterday and they have reported that no police officer was involved in the incident," Deshmukh said while speaking at the Maharashtra Assembly.(HT File photo)
mumbai news

Jalgaon incident: Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh denies engagement of police

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:19 PM IST
He further said that during the cultural program which took place on March 1, one of the women removed clothes by herself and there was no involvement of the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The building where the income tax department raided actor-director Anurag Kashyap's residence, at Oshiwara, in Mumbai on March 3. (Satish Bate / Hindustan Times)
The building where the income tax department raided actor-director Anurag Kashyap's residence, at Oshiwara, in Mumbai on March 3. (Satish Bate / Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu under I-T scanner: All you need to know about the raids

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 AM IST
The income tax department on Wednesday raided the homes and offices of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, actor Taapsee Pannu, and other film and media personalities, triggering allegations from Opposition parties that the action was politically motivated to muzzle dissent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Grandma’s bond with grandchild special, but she can’t replace parents: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:15 AM IST
The couple had moved the high court earlier this year as the maternal grandmother of their child refused to part with him
READ FULL STORY
Close
A second I-T official said Kashyap and Pannu were questioned in Pune.
A second I-T official said Kashyap and Pannu were questioned in Pune.
mumbai news

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu among film personalities raided

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:52 AM IST
  • Residence and official premises of Kashyap and Pannu in Versova, Goregaon and Andheri were raided.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raising the issue in the assembly, BJP MLA from Chikhali, Buldhana, Shweta Mahale said that a video of the incident has also surfaced(HT file photo)
Raising the issue in the assembly, BJP MLA from Chikhali, Buldhana, Shweta Mahale said that a video of the incident has also surfaced(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Maha cops force girls to strip, govt orders probe

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • According to media reports, some girls from Ashadeep hostel in Jalgaon complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some girls were forced to strip and dance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
for representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
for representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra ATS arrests major drug supplier from Himachal Pradesh

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad (ATS), in a covert operation on Saturday, arrested a hotelier from Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh for allegedly supplying charas to Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of the state for several years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP