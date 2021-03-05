Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Punjabi pay tribute. See pics
Gauahar Khan was seen in Mumbai on Friday, making arrangement for the funeral of her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan. The actor lost her father on Friday morning.
Gauahar was seen with members of her family, stepping out of a car. She was seen wearing a mask, as was everyone else from her family.
The actor shared a note on his death on Instagram with a smiling picture of him. She wrote, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever heartbroken! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."
Gauahar's friends and colleagues from the industry also paid tributes. Dia Mirza left a heart emoji and actor Mahhi Vijj wrote, "Love you uncle." Vikrant Massey wrote, "Deepest condolences to the family Gauhar. Stay strong." Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Deepest condolences.. strength to family."
Gauahar's ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon wrote, "RIP" with prayer, heart and crying emojis. Kamya Punjabi wrote, "So sorry for ur loss! My Heartfelt condelences to you n ur family! May his soul rest in peace."
Gauahar recently got married to Zaid Darbar. He had earlier shared a picture of them sharing a hug and had written, "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen ! He's the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah."
Gauahar had been posting several pictures from the hospital since few days as she kept by her father's side, asking her fans to pray for him.
