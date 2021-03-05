IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Punjabi pay tribute. See pics
Gauahar Khan seen at her father's funeral.
Gauahar Khan seen at her father's funeral.
tv

Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Punjabi pay tribute. See pics

Actor Gauahar Khan lost her father on Friday morning. She took to social media to share the news with her fans.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:29 PM IST

Gauahar Khan was seen in Mumbai on Friday, making arrangement for the funeral of her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan. The actor lost her father on Friday morning.

Gauahar was seen with members of her family, stepping out of a car. She was seen wearing a mask, as was everyone else from her family.

The actor shared a note on his death on Instagram with a smiling picture of him. She wrote, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever heartbroken! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."

Gauahar Khan with her family at the funeral.
Gauahar Khan with her family at the funeral.
Gauahar Khan with her family.
Gauahar Khan with her family.

Gauahar's friends and colleagues from the industry also paid tributes. Dia Mirza left a heart emoji and actor Mahhi Vijj wrote, "Love you uncle." Vikrant Massey wrote, "Deepest condolences to the family Gauhar. Stay strong." Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Deepest condolences.. strength to family."

Gauahar's ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon wrote, "RIP" with prayer, heart and crying emojis. Kamya Punjabi wrote, "So sorry for ur loss! My Heartfelt condelences to you n ur family! May his soul rest in peace."

Also read: Coming 2 America movie review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel fit for 2021, but not for watching

Gauahar recently got married to Zaid Darbar. He had earlier shared a picture of them sharing a hug and had written, "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen ! He's the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah."

Gauahar had been posting several pictures from the hospital since few days as she kept by her father's side, asking her fans to pray for him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauahar khan

Related Stories

Gauahar Khan's father has died.
Gauahar Khan's father has died.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared a prayer for him

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan's father died on Friday after being admitted in a hospital for several days. The actor had been posting about him as she kept close to him in his last days.
READ FULL STORY
Gauahar Khan lauds her in-laws for their constant support.
Gauahar Khan lauds her in-laws for their constant support.
tv

Gauahar Khan praises in-laws for support after her father gets hospitalised

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan revealed her father has been admitted to a hospital. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of how her husband Zaid Darbar and in-laws are supporting her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan seen at her father's funeral.
Gauahar Khan seen at her father's funeral.
tv

Gauahar Khan seen with family at father's funeral, friends pay tributes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Actor Gauahar Khan lost her father on Friday morning. She took to social media to share the news with her fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singh's birthday bash (Varinder Chawla).
Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singh's birthday bash (Varinder Chawla).
tv

Eijaz attends birthday bash with Pavitra, threatens to take away cake

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan came together for Naina Singh's birthday bash on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani has shared two cute videos on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen pampering her son, Aaravv.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav on Rakhi pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina and me close'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was extremely angry and fought with Rakhi Sawant when she got to know about the incident. Abhinav has now said that the reaction made him feel a 'sense of belonging'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Addite Malik is expecting her first baby in May with actor-husband Mohit Malik
Actor Addite Malik is expecting her first baby in May with actor-husband Mohit Malik
tv

How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Addite Malik is not reading anything to prepare herself for motherhood, and is hoping to rely on her natural instincts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
tv

Twitter rallies behind Meghan after Palace's 'bullying probe' statement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Twitter has strongly come out in support of Meghan Markle after Buckingham Palace made a statement, declaring a probe on accusations that she had bullied her staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishwer says this pregnancy wasn’t planned
Kishwer says this pregnancy wasn’t planned
tv

Kishwer Merchant: Being a mother at 40 is cool. Age is just a number.

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The actor talks about pressure from family due to eight year age difference from her husband Suyash Rai, says “My child is a birthday gift for me from God”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
tv

Rakhi Sawant gives a tour of her house as she takes Salman Khan's advice, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing various household chores. She complained that Bigg Boss made her a 'grihani (housewife)'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.
tv

FRIENDS reunion will film in 'little over a month' after delay: David Schwimmer

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:26 PM IST
David Schwimmer has said the reunion episode of hit show FRIENDS will start taping soon. The episode is among the most anticipated TV events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14.
Kavita Kaushik was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Kavita exposes ‘reality of sher dil men’ after calling out man for lewd messages

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Kavita Kaushik called out a man for sending her abusive messages on Instagram. As he apologised to her, she exposed the ‘reality of sher dil men of our country’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya: 'Still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya confirms he will marry Disha Parmar soon in an intimate ceremony. He had proposed marriage to her on national TV last year on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz shares cute photos, video with Pavitra as her Insta-fam grows to 1 million

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan gave his girlfriend Pavitra Punia a cute shout-out as she reached one million followers on Instagram. See their adorable pictures and video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role' in spreading lies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Meghan Markle has spoken about the role of Buckingham Palace in 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her and Prince Harry. The couple will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey in a 'tell-all' interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is already a performer.
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is already a performer.
tv

Kapil Sharma's daughter performs to Honey Singh track, adds some music too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Kapil Sharma had shared a video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra, dancing to a Honey Singh song, on his Instagram Stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satish Shah got the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.
Satish Shah got the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.
tv

Satish Shah gets Covid-19 vaccine after standing for 3 hours 'in the hot sun'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Satish Shah chose to wait in line for three hours in the scorching heat to get the Covid-19 vaccine. As he tweeted about not using the VIP entrance, fans flooded the internet with Maya Sarabhai jokes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP