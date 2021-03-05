IND USA
Gauahar Khan's father has died.
Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared her last picture with him along with a prayer

  • Gauahar Khan's father died on Friday after being admitted in a hospital for several days. The agctor had been posting about him as she kept close to him in his last days.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:10 PM IST

Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan died on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital, updates from which were shared by Gauahar on Instagram.

The actor shared a note on his passing away on Instagram. She wrote, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever heartbroken! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."

Gauahar's friend Preeti Simoes had broken the news on Friday morning. She shared a video with him and wrote, "Mere Gauahar ke pappa...To the man i loved...Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride. Strength and Love to the family." It also shows Gauahar telling him and her mother, "May mummy and you live 100 years."

Post his demise, Gauahar changed her profile picture on Instagram to the image of a candle. On Thursday, Gauahar had shared her last picture with her father while holding his hand at the hospital. She had written a prayer for him and had added, "Oh Allah bless my father."

Gauahar Khan had shared a picture with her father on Thursday.

Gauahar's husband Zaid Darbar had also shared a picture of them sharing a hug and had written, "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health . Ameen ! He's the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah."

Gauahar had earlier shared a touching picture of her father planting a kiss on her cheek at her wedding reception. "A fathers kiss . #Blessing. Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much. #MyPappaStrongest," she had written in the caption.

She had also shared lovely memories from the reception with him and her mother in the frame and wrote, "Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum (we love each other). #Alhamdulillah . #GAZAbkahaiDin."

Gauahar had been posting several pictures from the hospital since few days as she kept by her father's side. She and Zaid had tied the knot on December 25 last year. Her entire family including sister Nigaar Khan were part of the grand celebrations. Zaid is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar.

