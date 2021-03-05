IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test
Amitabh Bachchan has shared about two coincidences on his blog.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared about two coincidences on his blog.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test

Amitabh Bachchan has hinted on his blog that he may need to go a another eye surgery, like the one he underwent earlier this week. He also shared a trivia on the ongoing cricket test match.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:00 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan is currently healing from an eye surgery but continues to stay connected with his fans through social media and his blog. The actor has now shared about two coincidences, one about the ongoing India vs England Test match and, the other, about how his current look is somewhat similar to a 40-year-old comic cover, featuring him.

Crediting a fan for sharing about the coincidence in cricket, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, "Todays date 4.3.,'21 .. 4 3 2 1 .. and a coincidence .. In the test today India v England .. Axar took 4. Ashwin took 3. Siraj took 2. Sundar took 1 .. 4 3 2 1 .." from Rafiq B Sh ."

On Thursday dated March 4, 2021, India's spinner Axar Patel took 4 wickets, R Ashwin took 3, Mohammed Siraj took 2 and Washington Sundar took 1 wicket as India bowled England out for 205 runs in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Amitabh also shared his current picture on his blog sporting new glasses after surgery and said that it was similar to his look in his comic book, Supremo almost 40 years ago.

Amitabhs look in his comic and now.
Amitabhs look in his comic and now.

The seventy eight-year-old further hinted at undergoing a similar surgery, probably in the other eye. He wrote, ".. as one approaches healing the other is getting preparedly ready for the treatment similar .. and the recovery hopefully and the trauma of surgery in similar region .."

Also read: When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor received wedding wishes from Brad Pitt: 'They are a good looking couple'

As if hinting at not undergoing regular checkups but taking all in his stride, the actor added, "a confession .. many details of the ME .. were never known to me .. and no effort was made to discover them through select professionals of them .. just relied on the fact the fact that this is it , this is how it should be and let it remain .. when indeed had there been effort to ask seek find, opinion or qualified consult maybe life could have been better experienced .. actually no .. its fine .. the deformities and handicaps the abnormalities .. all .."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan india vs england amitabh bachchan health mohammed siraj washington sundar

Related Stories

Brad Pitt had wished Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their wedding.
Brad Pitt had wished Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their wedding.
bollywood

Brad Pitt once congratulated Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on their wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:06 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. At the time, Brad Pitt wished the couple 'all the luck' on their marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are siblings and he often features in her posts.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are siblings and he often features in her posts.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his birthday: 'I love my little brother'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:29 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. See his specially designed football-shaped cake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles.
Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles.
bollywood

Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has shared about two coincidences on his blog.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared about two coincidences on his blog.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has hinted on his blog that he may need to go a another eye surgery, like the one he underwent earlier this week. He also shared a trivia on the ongoing cricket test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are siblings and he often features in her posts.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are siblings and he often features in her posts.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his birthday: 'I love my little brother'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:29 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. See his specially designed football-shaped cake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Tejas.(Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Tejas.(Instagram)
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares 'army training' video from Tejas sets. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has posted a video from the sets of Tejas in which she can be seen training on a net. She plays an Indian Air Force pilot in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brad Pitt had wished Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their wedding.
Brad Pitt had wished Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for their wedding.
bollywood

Brad Pitt once congratulated Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on their wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:06 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. At the time, Brad Pitt wished the couple 'all the luck' on their marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claims a smear campaign is being run against her and she knows the mastermind behind it.
Kangana Ranaut claims a smear campaign is being run against her and she knows the mastermind behind it.
bollywood

Kangana describes man she feels is running smear campaign against her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and dropped a vague description of a man who she believes is running a social media smear campaign against her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production venture.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production venture.
bollywood

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first production Girls Will Be Girls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their first joint production - Girls Will Be Girls. The film will be directed by debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.
Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous role in Saina.
bollywood

Saina director Amol Gupte defends ‘high concept poster’ against criticism

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Amol Gupte defended the poster of Saina, which was criticised over what appeared to be a factual inaccuracy. The film is based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker slammed a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being featured on the cover of a magazine.
Swara Bhasker slammed a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being featured on the cover of a magazine.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker hits back at man for 'Nallasopara' remark about her magazine cover

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • Swara Bhasker lashed out at a man who made an unsavoury comment about her being on the cover of Vogue magazine. She called him a "pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi director on Janhvi Kapoor's 'palat' scene: 'Our chudail is filmy'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Roohi director Hardik Mehta said that he subverted the twisted neck trope of horror films and gave it a DDLJ twist. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala.
Yami Gautam with Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala.
bollywood

Yami Gautam exclaims 'Oh God' at UP woman divorcing her bald husband

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Yami Gautam has reacted to the news reports of a woman from Uttar Pradesh, who has filed for divorce from her bald husband. This was also the story of a character she played in Bala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant
bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana: I hope OTTs don’t become corrupt and redundant

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Actor Aparshakti Khurana hopes that OTT platforms won’ ‘fade out’, as an audience adds we don’t want ‘too much of it’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with Rohan Shrestha.
bollywood

Rohan’s father approves of Shraddha: 'If they decide to marry each other...'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Rohan Shrestha's father, Rakesh Shrestha, said that he would be very happy if his son and Shraddha Kapoor decide to get married.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakesh Roshan receives the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Rakesh Roshan receives the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
bollywood

Rakesh Roshan and wife Pinkie receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, share pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Rakesh Roshan took to social media and revealed he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shot. He also pointed out the uniqueness of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt shared new pictures from her upcoming movie Brahmastra.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is all smiles with Ranbir Kapoor by her side in new Brahmastra photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared new production pictures from the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The actor stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP