Deepika Padukone flashes the middle finger in fresh leaked pics from Pathaan shoot, paparazzo thinks it's for media

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan continue to shoot for their upcoming film Pathaan in Spain. New behind-the-scene pictures of the two have been shared online. However, Deepika seems to be upset about being clicked, after her pictures in a yellow swimsuit were leaked online last week. In the new pictures, a fuming Deepika is seen showing the finger to the photographer as she stands with Shah Rukh on a balcony. Also read: New pics of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan sets in Spain surface online, fans spot Shah Rukh Khan too

A paparazzo account shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Deepika Padukone's gesture probably directed at those who took photos of the shoot from the public street." In the picture, Deepika was seen in a long winter jacket and Shah Rukh was in a black one. While Shah Rukh seemed to be holding a cigarette, Deepika was seen showing her middle fingers to the camera.

He also posted a picture from the shoot, with Deepika in a white and orange costume and Shah Rukh in shirt and denims, with a drink in his hand.

The new pictures of the two were shared by fans on Reddit as well.

Many of their fans talked about the pictures on Reddit. Some asked, “Is she flipping?” A fan wondered if Deepika was unhappy about her leaked pics and wrote, “What's happening? Have people been clicking despite being asked not to? Is she angry because of those bikini photos? Those photos looked awkward so I don't think they were leaked on purpose.”

A fan also commented, “Let the film release first before you people start jumping to conclusions..and it's common now a days to show middle finger what's the big deal...if this was done by any hollywood actress.. it would be named as cool iconic. Kendall Jenner does it often..the comments are so dumb.” One more comment read, “Aag hai dono SRK and DP (Both SRK and DP are fire). DP showing the finger and SRK watching her with a cigarrete in his hand, smoking. Dont be Holier than thou they look cool, vibe hai tabhi toh hype hai (There's the vibe and so there's hype too). Love it. Pathaan is gonna rock.”

Deepika was earlier papped during the shooting of a pool sequence. She was in a yellow swimsuit as she walked around the pool area. She was seen talking to her team members during what it seems was a song sequence. Shah Rukh was also spotted in a hoodie sitting away from the pool area.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback after his 2018 film Zero. This is Shah Rukh and Deepika's fourth film together. It also stars John Abraham.

