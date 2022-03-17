New pics of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan sets in Spain surface online, fans spot Shah Rukh Khan too

Deepika Padukone is currently in Spain shooting for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier this week, leaked pics from the sets gave the first glimpse at the actors' looks from the film. On Wednesday night, more pictures of Deepika from the film's sets surfaced online. In the pics, Deepika is dressed in a yellow swimsuit shooting for a sequence poolside. Fans appreciated Deepika's look from the film with many remarking about how hot she looked. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's drastic transformation seen in leaked pics from Pathaan sets in Spain, fans marvel at his 8-pack abs)

The pictures were posted by several fan accounts and blogs on various social media platforms. The series of over a dozen pictures show Deepika wearing a yellow swimsuit by the poolside. Camera crew and other unit members of the film are also seen in these pictures. Deepika is seen walking and interacting with a few extras in what looks to be a party-like atmosphere. Many speculated that it was a song shoot.

Some eagle-eyed fans also spotted Shah Rukh Khan, wearing a hoodie and mask in the background in one of the pictures. Shah Rukh is seen sitting away from the pool area and it is unclear if he is part of the shot or just observing the shoot there.

Most of the comments around the pictures were about how hot Deepika looked in it, with many saying it reminded them of her Kingfisher calendar days. Deepika had started her career as a model and gained fame as a Kingfisher calendar girl over 15 years ago before she made her film debut. "DP is hot and she knows itt," commented one fan. Another said, "That’s hot ! Reminds me of her old Kingfisher calendar pics."

Earlier in the week, a picture of Shah Rukh's chiselled physique and eight-pack abs from Pathaan sets had been leaked online. That too had fans going wild at Shah Rukh's transformation at the age of 56.

Pathaan is directed Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham. The film's teaser, released earlier this month, showed Deepika and John introducing Shah Rukh's character in the film as a man on a mission. He walks out of the shadows in a white shirt and long hair and talks about his love for the country. The film will release on January 25, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON