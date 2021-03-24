When 23-year-old Deepika Padukone talked about her big break, not swapping Bollywood for Hollywood roles

Deepika Padukone made a stellar debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007. It was a debut any aspiring actor would dream of--a big-budgeted movie with a popular director and a superstar. The film put Deepika on a fast track to success and almost 14 years later, she is one of the biggest and most sought after lead actors in Bollywood.

In a resurfaced interview from 2009, during the release of her film Chandni Chowk to China, Deepika spoke about her career as a model before joining the film industry and how she got her big break. All of 23 years old, she looks excited about the journey ahead.

@deepikapadukone hey Deepika. Hope you're well. More than 12 years since we sat down to do that five minute interview at the BBC! https://t.co/COIwSc4n4u — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 23, 2021

Deepika is interviewed by the BBC for just five minutes. She gives detailed and still well thought out answers about her work and life so far. Speaking about her first break, Deepika said, "I'd done a really tiny campaign which went up on on the hoardings. And one of the leading people of the agency noticed me on that and he signed me on for one of the bigger brands later on. That's how my modelling career started going. I was about 18 then."

The actor also spoke about how she used to play national-level badminton until she was 13. However, she gave up as she wasn't enjoying herself.

Also read: Soni Razdan asks why those in 16 to 40 age group 'aren’t getting Covid-19 vaccine first'

When asked if she would ever swap Bollywood for work in Hollywood, she said, "No, as an actor, I would definitely want to do a different kind of cinema, whether it is Hollywood or any other international type of cinema. But at the same time I would say I am very happy with doing Indian cinema, with all the kind of films I am being offered," she said.

Deepika was last seen in last year's Chhapaak. Her next few projects include an untitled film with Shakun Batra, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and 83 with husband Ranveer Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON