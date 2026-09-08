Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh, daughter Dua joins them too. See pics

Pregnant Deepika Padukone looked stunning in the new series of pictures from the maternity shoot with husband Ranveer Singh. On Tuesday, Ranveer and Deepika shared the pictures jointly through an Instagram post. Daughter Dua Padukone Singh also joined them, and her adorable smile was the true highlight of the pictures! Fans commented how Dua has grown up so fast in the last two years while praising how beautiful Deepika looked in the shoot.

Deepika flaunts baby bump

Dua is all smiles in the maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

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In the pictures, Deepika was seen posing with Ranveer, who held Dua. The three smiled along with Dua, who looked cute as a button in the middle. Ranveer touched Deepika's baby bump in one of the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! 🧿🙏🏽 @deepikapadukone.”

Take a look!

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Deepika all set to welcome second child

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to announce that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a photo of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy test that showed two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika's hands could be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to announce that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a photo of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a pregnancy test that showed two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika's hands could be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy in 2018 after years of dating. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

After stepping away from the two high-profile projects, Deepika was officially announced as part of Shah Rukh Khan's King. The film marks her sixth collaboration with the superstar. Recently, photos from the sets of the film also surfaced online, adding to the excitement among fans.

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Deepika is also busy with her upcoming film Raaka alongside Allu Arjun. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2027.