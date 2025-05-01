Deepika Padukone gets a helping hand from Mira Rajput as she fixes her dress at WAVES 2025 Summit

Deepika Padukone and Mira Rajput shared an adorable moment as they gathered for the WAVES Summit 2025 on Thursday. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira helped Deepika fix her dupatta in a video. The two of them then shared a hug and proceeded towards the event. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan says ‘heartbeat bohot tez chal rahi hai’ to speak in front of PM Modi at WAVES 2025) Mira Rajput helped Deepika Padukone with her outfit at the Waves 2025 Summit.

Mira fixes Deepika's dupatta

In the video, Mira was seen taking a moment to see whether Deepika's dupatta was properly placed on her right shoulder over the outfit. Mira helped Deepika to pin the dupatta and made sure that the dupatta was placed as it was before. She smiled and nodded to tell Deepika that it looks okay now. Deepika then gave her a hug and the two of them walked ahead towards the event.

Deepika at Waves 2025

For the event, Deepika chose a sand-coloured kurta embroidered with similar tones of intricate floral motifs. She accessorised the look with a matching salwar and dupatta. A pair of chandelier earrings completed the traditional look for the day. Deepika changed her outfit and wore a black and gold-printed kurta for a panel discussion, which she co-chaired with Shah Rukh Khan. Filmmaker Karan Johar moderated the session.

Several Bollywood stalwarts, leading industry experts, and senior government officials assembled at the World Audio Video Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), which began on May 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex. The four-day event is jointly organised by the central and state governments. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, which was directed by Rohit Shetty. A few days ago, reports claimed that Deepika has been signed on to star in Shah Rukh Khan's next film King. The actor has not yet given an official confirmation regarding the same.