Kartik Aaryan says ‘heartbeat bohot tez chal rahi hai’ to speak in front of PM Modi at WAVES 2025

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 01, 2025 02:16 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan went on stage on the Waves 2025 summit to give a speech. He started his speech by welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Kartik Aaryan delivered a note at the Waves 2025 summit in Mumbai. A video of the actor thanking and welcoming the chief guests of the day has now been shared by Pinkvilla, where Kartik admitted that he is quite tensed and his heartbeat is racing because PM Narendra Modi was sitting right in front of him. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi for supporting WAVES 2025: ‘India's bold step onto the world stage’)

Kartik Aaryan spoke at the WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai.
Kartik Aaryan spoke at the WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai.

Kartik's opening note

In the video, Kartik was seen giving the opening speech of the ceremony, where he began in Hindi, “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all the respected guests who are present here. Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji and Ajit Pawar ji, and to all the guests who have made it here at WAVES 2025.”

‘Pehli baar main aapke saamne kuch bol raha hoon’

He then added, “Pradhan Mantri ji, Modi ji, sorry meri heartbeat bohot jyada tez chal rahi hai kyuki pehli baar main aapke saamne kuch bol raha hoon. Toh yaha ka decorum maintain karne ka main puri koshish karunga. Kuch bhi uunch nich ho uske liye shama chahta hoon (Modi Ji I would like to add that my heart is racing as this is the first time that I am speaking in front of you.I will try my best to maintain the decorum here. Still, if there is any mistake I would like to apologize in advance).”

Several Bollywood stalwarts, leading industry experts, and senior government officials will converge at the World Audio Video Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), which is set to begin on May 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex. The four-day event is jointly organised by the central and state governments. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first day will open with a high-profile panel discussion titled “Legends and Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul”, featuring actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi. The session will be moderated by actor Akshay Kumar.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
