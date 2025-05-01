Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi for supporting WAVES 2025: ‘India's bold step onto the world stage’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is super excited about the WAVES Summit 2025 and feels it will put Indian talent on the global map. She has expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the Indian entertainment industry, calling the summit a "bold step" and a "historic" moment for the nation. Also read: Priyanka Chopra remembers 7 Khoon Maaf co-star Irrfan Khan on his 5th death anniversary: 'Thinking of your talent' Priyanka appreciated that the summit would bring together “over 10,000 delegates, 1000 creators, 300 companies, 350 startups and leaders from over 90 countries” under one roof.

Priyanka gives a shoutout to Waves

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a message on the summit, stressing the importance of the same.

In the video, she said, “Hello everyone. I wanted to take a moment to talk about something truly historic that’s happening right now. For the first time ever, India's hosting the World Audio, Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai from May 1st to the May 4th. Now this isn't just another conference. WAVES is India's bold step onto the world stage, a signal that our creative economy is not just thriving but ready to lead”.

In the video, Priyanka touches upon her decision to going global, saying, “Going global for me always was about showing the world the extraordinary depth of India's talent, creativity and ambition. And today, Waves is doing exactly that thanks to the vision of our esteemed Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi Ji and the incredible support of the various ministries working to give media, entertainment and the creator economy The true industry recognition that it deserves”.

“For the first time, India's diverse industries, from cinema, gaming to tech, are all coming together... As one powerful voice. We are showcasing the best of our heritage, our innovation and our creative spirit to the world. WAVES is a bridge from our timeless storytelling traditions to the future of global entertainment. From craft to commerce, from imagination to enterprise, India's always had the talent and the culture. Now we have the platform.... What we build here won't just impact today. It'll inspire new generations tomorrow. India's moment isn't coming, its already here,” concluded the actor, who is in India to shoot for her next Indian project alongside Mahesh Babu.

All about the WAVES Summit

Several Bollywood stalwarts, leading industry experts, and senior government officials will converge at the World Audio Video Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), which is set to begin on May 1 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex. The four-day event is jointly organised by the central and state governments. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The summit will feature discussions aimed at shaping the future of the audio-visual industry in India and beyond. The first two days will focus on cinema, filmmaking, and marketing.

The first day will open with a high-profile panel discussion titled “Legends and Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul”, featuring actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi. The session will be moderated by actor Akshay Kumar.

Another session is titled “The New Mainstream: Breaking Borders, Building Legends”, a panel with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actors Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and music maestro AR Rahman, moderated by Karan Johar. Another highlight is a chat between Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, titled “The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler”, which will delve into the actor’s career.

Other issues on the agenda include regulating broadcasting in the digital age, copyright for audio-visual performers and content creators, the role of artificial intelligence in media, the future of theatrical releases.