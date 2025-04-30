Priyanka Chopra remembers 7 Khoon Maaf co-star Irrfan Khan on his 5th death anniversary: 'Thinking of your talent'

Actor Priyanka Chopra paid a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan on his fifth death anniversary. She shared a cherished memory from their time working together on the film 7 Khoon Maaf, remembering his "incredible talent" through the special post. Also read: Babil Khan posts sweet childhood pic with dad Irrfan Khan on his 5th death anniversary; pens heartfelt poem Irrfan died at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020, following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Priyanka pays tribute to Irrfan Khan

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to post a memory as a tribute to Irrfan and remember his cinematic legacy.

Sharing a still from their film 7 Khoon Maaf, Priyanka expressed her admiration on her Instagram Story. With the pictures, she wrote, “Thinking of you and your incredible talent…”

Her Insta Story.

Considered one of India’s most formidable actors, Irrfan died at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020, following a battle with a rare form of cancer.

On Tuesday, Irrfan’s son Babil Khan wrote a heartfelt poem and posted a sweet childhood picture on Instagram in memory of his father. He posted a picture that showed Irrfan all smiles as Babil leaned on his shoulder and posed for a picture. Dressed in T-shirts and wearing sunglasses, Babil and Irrfan hold hands as they look into the camera. The caption for the post read, “With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you”.

About Irrfan and Priyanka’s film

7 Khoon Maaf is based on Ruskin Bond's Susanne's Seven Husbands and tracks the story of a beautiful young girl, Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes (Priyanka), who ends up tying the knot seven times following the untimely and mysterious deaths of her hapless husbands. In the film, Priyanka's character ages from 20 to 65 years. The Vishal Bharadwaj’s reel adaptation released in 2011. The dark thriller was made on a budget of ₹22 crore, which includes the money spent on publicity and advertising. It also featured John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Alexander Dyachenko, Naseeruddin Shah and Usha Uthup.

In 2020, Priyanka paid tribute to Irrfan Khan, writing, “The world will always remember your legacy #irrfankhan. You fought like a warrior.. Rest in peace my friend.. My condolences to the family”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting his next film with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB 29. Written by Rajamouli's father, the film is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones. It also features Mahesh Babu.