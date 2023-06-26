Deepika Padukone leaves for Project K shoot day after Kamal Haasan joins film, spotted in comfy yet stylish airport look

A day after the makers of Project K shared a confirmation on Kamal Haasan joining the film, Deepika Padukone was spotted on her way to the movie's shoot in Hyderabad on Monday morning. She was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport for her flight in a brown co-ord set. She paired it with white sneakers, a big handbag and sunglasses. Also read: Kamal Haasan confirmed for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas's Project K, Amitabh Bachchan welcomes him on board

Fans react to Deepika's airport look

Deepika Padukone seen at Mumbai airport on Monday. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Deepika from the Mumbai airport. She was seen getting down from her car and walking towards the entry gate. She flashed a smile for the paparazzi before leaving.

A fan commented on the video, “Style ka sirf is ko hee pata hai, baqi sab ko jo milta hai pehen leti (Only she is aware of what style is, others wear whatever they find).” Another said, "So beautiful". One more fan called her ‘stunning’.

On Sunday, it was confirmed Kamal will be joining the cast of Project K which stars Prabhas, Deepika alongwith Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. He is expected to play the antagonist's role in the film.

Kamal Haasan on joining Project K

Kamal Haasan mentioned Deepika in his official statement post the announcement. He said, "50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars Prabhas and Deepika are also of that generation . I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin's vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema."

More about Project K

Project K is being directed by Nag Ashwin and is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages, Hindi and Telugu across various locations. The film will also mark Deepika's debut in the Telugu industry. It is a science-fiction thriller which is being made on a massive budget.

