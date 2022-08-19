Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enter their new home with a greh pravesh puja. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have entered their new home. The latter took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from the puja ceremony that they performed together. (Also read: Ranveer Singh to become SRK’s neighbour, finalises ₹119 crore real estate deal)

In the first photo, both Ranveer and Deepika are seen in white outfits performing the havan. Pictures of their ancestors are laid out in front of them. More photos show them holding hands but none show their faces. A photo also shows them opening the gates of their home.

Ranveer didn't post any caption with his pictures but added a house and an evil eye emoji to his post. It was earlier reported that he purchased a ₹119 crore home in Mumbai. However, it is no known if this is the same house.

As per an HT report in July, Ranveer and his dad's company purchased a quadraplex spread over the 16th to 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra. The carpet area is 11,266 sqft, exclusive of a 1,300 sqft terrace. Along with this, the owners will also have access to 19 car parks in the building. If one calculates the per sq ft rate without considering the terrace area, then it stands at ₹1.05 lakh per sqft. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is also in the same area.

Ranveer is now waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which did not perform too well at the box office.

Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The film also starred Ananya Panday and Sidharth Chaturvedi. She will now be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a film with Prabhas and another with Amitabh Bachchan.

