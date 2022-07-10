Ranveer Singh to become SRK’s neighbour, finalises 119 crore real estate deal

Mumbai Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his dad Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP inked a real estate deal for ₹119 crore and are now proud owners of a Quadraplex along with 19 car parks in Bandra.

This new deal will not only give them an uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea from Bandstand, it will also make them Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s neighbour.

According to documents provided by Indextap.com, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP on July 8, 2022, registered the agreement of sale for the purchase of a Quadraplex spread over the 16th to 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra.

According to the registration papers, the documentation regarding the real estate deal was carried out on July 6, 2022. These documents show that Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP is the seller, whereas Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP is the buyer. On behalf of the firm, Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani signed the documents.

The total amount paid for the Quadraplex is ₹118.94 crore, whereas the stamp duty paid for the registration is ₹7.13 crore.

The carpet area is 11,266 sqft, exclusive of a 1,300 sqft terrace. Along with this, the owners will also have access to 19 car parks in the building. If one calculates the per sq ft rate without considering the terrace area, then it stands at ₹1.05 lakh per sqft.

Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani was not available for a comment.

According to a Bandra based realtor, the building Sagar Resham is under construction. “An old building is now being redeveloped. The lower floors will be occupied by the existing residents. The 16th floor is a 4BHK, whereas the remaining three floors 17 to 19 are a penthouse,” he said.

The building offers an unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea. Yashika Rohiira, of Karma Realtors, said, “The project is a premium one-of-a-kind project on bandstand, and also additionally derives value of being Shahrukh Khan’s neighbour.”

Explaining about the location ‘Bandstand’, Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CRE Matrix & Indextap, said, “The Bandstand location is especially the most sought after, with the likes of superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan residing in the vicinity. This deal was concluded at just over a ₹1 lakh per sqft rate, as the property comes along with a spacious terrace and handsome number of car parks further augmenting the luxury deal.”

