Deepika Padukone reminds fans to 'breathe', Ranveer Singh is all hearts, see pics

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a few candid pictures post her workout session. The actor was seen having a moment to herself before she broke into a smile.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is reminding herself and her fans to 'breathe' with her latest Instagram post. The actor took to the social media platform and dropped three sunlit pictures.

In them, Deepika was seen seated on the floor while she took a moment for herself after her workout. Wearing a white crop top and printed pants, Deepika was seen bowing down before she looked up and flashed her contagious smile. Deepika shared the pictures with the caption, "Breathe."

Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh was among those who liked the pictures. Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha too showed Deepika love by liking the picture.

Huma Qureshi: I realised seeing my picture everyday in the paper is not good for my mental health

Mira spends afternoon trying quirky jewellery: 'Afternoon in the girls club'

Pooja gives glimpse of her life in Goa, shares video with fiancé Maneck. Watch

Nushrratt on Ajeeb Daastaans: 'I started observing my own house help'

Jacqueline Fernandez took to the comments section and praised the Padmaavat star. She called Deepika, "The most beautiful," before adding a few heart emojis. Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania noted, "And glow!"

Fans also praised her. A fan wrote, "TAKE MY BREATH AWAY AND THEN ASK ME TO BREATE? THE AUDACITY." A second fan said, "Beauty." "Gorgeous," added a third fan.

Earlier this week, Deepika shared a photo from her childhood and called herself 'Indiranagar ki gundi', cashing in on a viral ad featuring Rahul Dravid who called himself 'Indiranagar ka gunda'. The picture received reactions from several fellow Bollywood stars including Ranveer and Priyanka. While Ranveer dropped lovestruck and laughing emojis, Priyanka called the picture, "Tooo cute."

Also Read: When Alia Bhatt forgot a key ingredient for making tea and Deepika Padukone came to her rescue, watch

Deepika has a potpourri of projects in her kitty. The actor was spotted filming for Shakun Batra's domestic noir movie with Ananya and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is expected to film Pathan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, soon. She also recently announced that The Intern's Indian adaptation, which sees her in the lead and as a producer, will see Amitabh Bachchan replacing the late Rishi Kapoor. Earlier this year, it was also announced that she will be working with Hrithik Roshan on Fighter. She is also a part of Prabhas' upcoming movie.

