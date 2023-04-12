Deepika Padukone seen at airport in winter wear, fans wonder if it's snowing: 'Isn’t Mumbai a hot city?'

Deepika Padukone was recently in Bhutan on a solo trip. She returned to Mumbai Tuesday evening and was spotted at the airport upon her arrival. Fans were, however, surprised to see her in heavy winter wear that included a high neck and a puffer jacket as well. She wore it with loose blue denims and sunglasses and was all smiles as the paparazzi spotted her. Also read: Inside Deepika Padukone's Bhutan trip with hike to Tiger's Nest, selfie with fans at cafe. See new pics

Deepika Padukone smiles for photographers at airport. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo shared a video of Deepika from the airport on Instagram and many expressed shock over her choice of heavy thermals. Deepika looked happy in a white high neck sweater over which she wore a red long puffer jacket as well.

A person commented on the video, "To show off her red adidas jacket she is wearing it in 35 degree…swag." Another asked, “Arre baba !! India k konse part me itna thand hai (which part of India is freezing this much).” One more wrote, “Sare duniya ki thand isko hi lagti hai (she is feeling the coldest in the world)”. A person wrote in sarcasm, "barf padd rahi hai (it is snowing)". Talking about her earlier airport looks as well, a person wrote, “How is she wearing trench coats bomber jackets and turtle neck sweaters all the time around the year to and from airport isn’t Mumbai a hot city? Its not NYC or London or anywhere else in Europe.”

Earlier on Tuesday, some fan pictures of Deepika had appeared online. She was seen posing for a selfie with a hiker at Tiger's Nest and posing with a chef in other pics.

Deepika was recently on a break from the shooting of Siddharth Anand's Fighter. She stars alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film for the first time. It also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor. The film is touted to an aerial action entertainer and will release in theatres on January 25 next year.

