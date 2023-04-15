Deepika Padukone shares pics of nature and other sights from Bhutan trip

On Saturday, Deepika Padukone shared many photographs and a video from her recent trip to the neighbouring country of Bhutan. The actor posted several pictures from her serene solo trip to the country, as she showed the sights she visited while on her short tour. There were only two photographs of herself. The rest were all photos of nature and outdoors, along with the places she stopped by. (Also read: Inside Deepika Padukone's Bhutan trip with hike to Tiger's Nest, selfie with fans at cafe. See new pics)

On Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared pictures from her recent Bhutan trip.

Using the hashtag Land of the Thunder Dragon, Deepika's first post on Instagram was of herself sitting on a large rock in the forest. The actor was dressed in black athletic gear, likely from a hike she had taken while sightseeing. Other photos show the smaller country's many mountains and forests as viewed from the skies above.

The actor also shared photos of the temples and other sights she frequented on the trip. One photo shows her meal on one of her outings. There is also a short video of Deepika filming the path as she walks on in the forest. The last photograph she posted is with three smiling schoolchildren who she met on the visit. Deepika has a big smile on her face as she posed with them.

Earlier this week, a fan had shared photographs of herself with Deepika as she happened to bump into the actor on her trip. The fan had posted on Instagram, "This deserves its own post. I respected her wishes for privacy and gracious as she is on screen she is gracious off screen and came up to me when she was ready for a pic. #deepikapadukone." The actor had hiked to the famous monastery located at Tiger's Nest.

Deepika had also posed for selfies with fans and the employees at a Bhutanese cafe. YourCafe Restaurant shared pictures of her on their Instagram account and wrote, "Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage, @yourcafebhutan It’s been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down-to-earth soul (face with three hearts emojis)."

The actor was last seen in the blockbuster hit Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. She is working on her Telugu debut, Project K, with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachcha. Deepika also has Siddharth Anand's next Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, lined up for next year.

