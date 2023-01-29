Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy theatre in incognito mode, hides face to avoid fans days after Pathaan release

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra on Sunday but in incognito mode. The actor seems to have visited the movie theatre to gauge the response of the audience to her latest release, Pathaan. She was in black casuals and hid her face under a cap and mask as she was escorted out of the theatre by security officials. Also read: Pathaan box office day 4 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses ₹429 crore worldwide; fastest to make ₹250 cr in India

Pathaan has smashed many box office records and is making new records. The film has crossed gross worldwide collection of ₹400 crores. It has collected ₹265 cr in India and ₹164 cr overseas in four days of its release. It is also the fastest film to cross ₹250 crore in India. Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal had taken more time to achieve the milestone.

"'Pathaan hit another 100 crore day on its 4th day, as it registered ₹53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the India gross to ₹64 crore. The overseas gross on day 4 is at ₹52 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to ₹116 crore gross," the Yash Raj Films studio said in a press note on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a group of people reportedly belonging to a right-wing outfit smashed the display boards of a theatre screening Pathaan in Bhayander in Thane district on Sunday evening, a police official said. A video of the mob shouting slogans against Shah Rukh and the film surfaced online, he said. Nine persons had been detained in this connection and the process of registering a case was underway, he added.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in action-packed roles and also has Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among the ensemble cast. Siddharth's next, titled Fighter, will also have Deepika opposite War actor Hrithik Roshan. It will be their first film together and will have a lot of aerial scenes.

