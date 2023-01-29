Pathaan box office day 4 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses 429 crore worldwide; fastest to make 250 cr in India

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan is making records at the box office since its release on Wednesday. The film on Sunday crossed ₹400 crore gross globally. Pathaan made ₹313 crore at the global box office in just three days. The Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone-starrer also became the fastest film to hit ₹250 crore in India. (Also Read | Pathaan estimated box office day 4 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film mints ₹52 cr more in India; earns ₹212 crore in total)

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. One of the major highlights of the film is actor Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the action spy film, which hit the theatres on January 25.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of Pathaan. He tweeted, "PATHAAN: ₹ 429 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 4 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *4 days*…* #India: ₹ 265 cr * #Overseas: ₹ 164 cr * Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 429 cr."

Taran also tweeted, "PATHAAN NEW MILESTONE: FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR… AGAIN OVERTAKES KGF2, BAAHUBALI 2, DANGAL…* #Pathaan: Will cross ₹ 250 cr today [Day 5] * #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 7 *#Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 8 * #Dangal: Day 10 * #Sanju: Day 10 #TigerZindaHai: Day 10 #India biz."

Earlier, he wrote on Twitter, "#Pathaan is REWRITING HISTORY…* Hits HALF-CENTURY [ ₹ 50 cr+], third time in four days. NEW RECORD. *Will cross *lifetime biz* of #SRK’s highest grosser #ChennaiExpress today [Day 5]. Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr. Total: ₹ 212.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz." He also wrote, "#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 2 cr, Thu 2.50 cr, Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 7.50 cr."

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after four years. The film landed in several controversies before its release. The film mainly drew criticism for Deepika wearing a saffron bikini in the Besharam Rang song. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Pathaan, which received a massive response from viewers, earned ₹57 crore crore nett on its opening day in India. The Hindi film fraternity has been rooting for Pathaan as it pulls the industry up from the rough patches of the last year.

