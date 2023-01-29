Pathaan estimated box office day 4 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film mints 52 cr more in India; earns 212 crore in total

After Pathaan earned ₹57 crore crore nett on its opening day in India, the Shah Rukh Khan film once again minted more than ₹50 crore nett on its fourth day in cinemas, as per early estimates. After it made ₹37.5 crore nett in India on Friday, Pathaan's Hindi version saw an almost 40 percent jump on Saturday, reportedly minting ₹52 crore nett at the domestic box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released on Wednesday, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Also read: Pathaan box office day 3 collection: SRK film earns ₹161 crore in India

Along with Shah Rukh, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. The action film backed by Yash Raj Films also has a special appearance by actor Salman Khan. Pathaan has been breaking records ever since its release. The film has crossed the ₹200 crore nett-mark in only four days and taken its total to ₹212 crore nett at the domestic box office, making it the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹200 crore-club.

As per a early estimates in a report by Box Office India, Pathaan's Hindi version collected around ₹52 crore nett on Saturday, making it another ₹50 crore-plus nett day, which will be the third since Pathaan's release with only Friday ( ₹37.5 crore) being left out. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback as an actor in a lead role after Zero (2018). As per trade analyst Taran Adrash Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan is truly rewriting record books'. He tweeted on Saturday, "Pathaan overtakes (Hindi versions of) KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion... fastest to enter ₹200 crore club... India biz (business)..."

Trade analyst Taran Adrash tweeted about Pathaan's box office collection on Saturday.

Even before the release of the film, Pathaan had smashed records with its incredible advance bookings. The advance bookings for Pathaan were opened on January 20. Due to growing demands, theatre owners in many parts of India have reportedly decided to have early morning screenings of the film. Earlier, there were also reports that the film’s morning shows had been cancelled as protests emerged outside theatres in Indore on Pathaan's opening day. Pathaan was released on January 25, after facing boycott calls and protests against the film's cast and crew in recent weeks.

Many celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar have reacted to Pathaan's box office collections. Recently, Karan said on Instagram Stories citing Pathaan's success that 'love forever trumps hate'. Sharing a post of the film's record-breaking collection, Anushka wrote on Instagram Stories, "Shah Rukh Khan, it was a long wait but only you could’ve done it! Such huge numbers and mega opening, breaking box office records." Janhvi Kapoor also praised the film, and wrote on Instagram Stories, "Thank you for reminding everyone of the magic and glory of Bollywood again, can't remember the last time I was this entertained, awestruck and excited!!"

