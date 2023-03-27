Deepti Naval meets old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Deepti Naval recently met an old relative of hers and shared a picture with the old lady on her Instagram page. The yesteryear actor also revealed that she had been searching for the relative for many years now, and the search came to an end only after she reached an 'obscure village; near Jalalabad in Punjab. Deepti is currently visiting Punjab to attend the Sacred Amritsar Festival. (Also read: Deepti Naval says she got depressed as she stopped getting roles after marriage)

Deepti Naval poses with her old relative.

Deepti can be seen hugging an old lady as both sit on a folding cot in the image that the actor has posted on Instagram. A plate with cookies can also be seen on the cot. Sharing the picture, Deepti wrote, "What a blessing to finally find one old relative, someone I’d been searching for for years, in an obscure little village near Jalalabad in Punjab!"

Fans of the actor flooded the comment box with their comments, appreciating her "sensitive" nature. One of them wrote, "Your good heart radiates through the pic..:) Happiness all over.. Kuch tto alag aur khaas hai aap mein (there is something special about you) Deepti ji." Another one commented, “An artist has to be sensitive, so you are. It might have been a memorable moment when you met her after a prolonged search.”

Deepti has been sharing pictures from her Punjab visit. She also posted a picture with singer Rabbi Shergill and wrote on Instagram, "Meeting Rabbi Shergil last evening and listening to him was sheer delight! At Amritsar Qila Gobindgarh." She also revealed through her posts how she enjoyed listening to Rabbi Shergill. "Listening to Rabbi Shergil, sitting up on a terrace, with eyes closed."

Deepti had posted a pic from the time when she read stories from her early days in Amritsar. "Reading stories from my early days in Amritsar becomes all the more meaningful when you are in your hometown. And what could be a better venue than Qila Gobindgarh in the heart of the walled city! I’m here for the Sacred Amritsar Festival and in conversation with Sanjoy Roy," she captioned the picture.

Last month, Deepti bagged the award for her book titled A Country Called Childhood: A Memoir. The book was launched last year. Her most recent onscreen appearance was in Disney+ Hotstar's popular web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles, the show was widely appreciated by critics.

