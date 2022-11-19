Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepti Naval got depressed as she stopped getting roles after marriage: It was as if my talent was completely washed out

Deepti Naval got depressed as she stopped getting roles after marriage: It was as if my talent was completely washed out

Published on Nov 19, 2022

Deepti Naval recalls how she stopped getting film offers after she got married to filmmaker Prakash Jha in 1985. She says it was one of the causes of her depression back then.

By HT Entertainment Desk

Deepti Naval has said that she struggled with depression when she stopped getting offers for film roles soon after she got married in the mid-80s. She was speaking at an event where she also mentioned that she had to find her way back as she saw herself as an artiste. (Also read: Neena Gupta says 'Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Deepti Naval' got all the lead roles)

After making her Bollywood debut with Shyam Benegal's film Junoon in 1978, Deepti went on to feature in several films. These included popular ones such as Saath Saath, Chashme Buddoor, Kissi Se Na Kehna, Rang Birangi and Katha. Deepti married filmmaker Prakash Jha in 1985 but they got divorced later.

"I stopped getting roles when I got married. It was as if my talent had been completely washed out. That happened, I went through that phase. There were several years when I had no work. I didn't know what was happening because I always saw myself as an artist. If you don't get to work or create, then who are you? I had to find my way back. That was one of the things that caused me depression," Deepti said at the ongoing Sahitya Aaj Tak 2022.

Deepti also opened up on the changes in the industry and said that Bollywood is "reinventing" and the involvement of casting directors has cut short the access to filmmakers. She added that casting couch "was always there" and so was the concept of insiders and outsiders. "You had to find your way in the industry by skirting around these issues. You knew it existed," she said.

Deepti is now awaiting the release of her next with Kalki Koechlin. Titled Goldfish, the film had its world premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival last month.

