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Delhi HC asks Centre to look into concerns over Dhurandhar 2 revealing sensitive information about defence operations

Dhurandhar 2 is a spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

May 21, 2026 12:03 am IST
By Santanu Das
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Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar released in two parts, the first part in December last year and the second part, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, in March 2026. Both films became huge box-office successes, shattering records. Aditya Dhar's film tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang.

What Delhi HC said

Dhurandhar The Revenge emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

As per the latest update from news agency PTI, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the censor board to consider as representation a PIL raising concerns over Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge revealing tactical and sensitive information on the country's intelligence and defence operations.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the concern raised by the petitioner, an SSB personnel, in his PIL was not without any material and although movies are made for entertainment, their impact cannot be denied. "The Censor Board should have some guidelines. We want you to consider this representation and take an informed decision," the bench orally said. "This court is of the opinion that the concerns raised by the petitioner need to be considered and addressed appropriately. We dispose of the writ petition with a direction to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and CBFC to consider the entire writ petition as representation of the petitioner and take an appropriate decision on the issues raised," it ordered.

More on the petition

It also prayed for a stay on the broadcast of the film in any cinema hall and OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar The Revenge will premiere in India on June 5, 2026, on JioHotstar, with a special Raw & Undekha (uncut and extended) version. The two films also star Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The first film made 1300 crore worldwide. The concluding sequel was an even bigger hit, becoming the first Bollywood film to net 1000 crore in India, and earning close to 1800 crore worldwide.

(via inputs from PTI)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

ranveer singh aditya dhar
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