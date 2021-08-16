Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delnaaz Irani hopes to find work she ‘truly deserves’ this Parsi New Year

The actor fondly reminisces about celebrating the day as a child; adds that she will be spending the Parsi New Year at her mom’s place with her loved ones
By Titas Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Delnaaz Irani

In the coming year, Delnaaz Irani hopes to stay busy working on projects that satisfies the creative soul in her. As she looks forward to spending the Parsi New Year in the company of her dear ones, she prays, “I wish that all my loved ones and well-wishers remain happy and healthy. I also hope that I get to do a lot of work this year on TV and in films. It’s been a long time since I’ve been seen on the screen. I wish I get the kind of work that I truly deserve.”

As a child, the actor would celebrate the New Year with her grandparents. “The first thing we would do in the morning is go to the fire temple to pray. After that, the family would come together and we would have lunch at my maternal grandparent’s house. Then we would go to watch a Parsi play. We would be very excited because we would wear new clothes (laughs),” she fondly recalls.

Times, however, have changed. Due to the on-going pandemic, the scale of celebration would be much smaller. “Everybody has have begun celebrating festivals in nuclear units and it’s only right because the fear is still there even though we’re all vaccinated. Many of my cousins have moved to other countries including my brother, Paurus, who’s a doctor and settled in London,” Irani shares, adding, “The rest of us who are here will catch up at my mom’s house and have a family lunch which will probably be followed by tea-time snacks.”

Food is an integral part of any get-togethers among Parsis, says the Ra.One (2011) actor. Taking about the elaborate spread this time around, she says, “The lunch will consist of pulao daal, chicken farcha and fish. It will be followed by the typical Parsi tea with lemon grass and cupcakes. When we were kids, we used to go to Dayaram Damodar who was a hit mithaai waala in Dadar. We would have so many gulab jamuns and kaju katli!” she ends.

