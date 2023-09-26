Dev Anand birth centenary special: Best songs from his filmography

Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab in 1923, Dev Anand lived a life full of accolades, adventures, and experiments. In his vast career spanning over seven decades, he featured in hundreds of songs. Even all these years later, many of them continue to be the best musical companions for various moods of human life. (Also read: Jackie Shroff remembers Dev Anand on 100th birth anniversary)

Dev Anand delivered so many hit songs in his career.

As we celebrate his 100th birth anniversary on Tuesday, we bring you some of his most popular songs that can add musical soul to any mood:

Flirtatious

Are you feeling flirtatious and wish to tease your partner? Offering them your heart with Chudi Nahi Yeh Mera or requesting their love with Pal Bhar Ke Liye, Dev Anand songs offer a variety of choices.

Promises and banter in early romance

Is it the honeymoon phase of romance that you wish some music for? From claiming a century-old love (Sau Saal Pehle) to declaring a lifelong commitment (Tujhe Jeevan Ki Dor Se) to creating a love-filled space (Asman Ke Neeche) to requesting your partner to stay back (Abhi Na Jao Chor Kar), you will not have a dearth of choices with Dev Anand songs.

Sadness/ Melocholy

You can either be a Dukhi Mann Mere or go totally hopeless in relationships with Wahan Kaun Hai Tera.

Patriotism

Patriotism is increasingly a common emotion these days. With Taqat Watan Ki Humse Hai, you can boost your own love for and contributions to the nation.

Mai Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata is an emotion that defines a school of philosophy in all life stages.

Dev Anand

Dev Anand worked in many hit films such as Jewel Thief, Guide, Taxi Driver, and CID. He showcased his diverse skills with films such as Jaal, Dushman, Kalabazaar, and Bombay Ka Babu. His 1971 directorial Hare Rama Hare Krishna remains one of his most memorable films. Dev Anand was truly the evergreen star as he was fondly called. His last project Chargesheet was ready for release when he died and he was planning an extension of his cult hit Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Dev Anand and awards

His work in cinema brought him many awards, including one National Film Award for Guide. He also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema in 2002. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

