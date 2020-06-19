Sushant Singh Rajput’s old video goes viral, actor was imitating Dev Anand as he lip synced to Pal Bhar Ke Liye

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput may have left for his heavenly abode but his happy memories continue to soothe the hearts of his fans who were left in a state of shock by his sudden death. A video of Sushant’s acting goofy in the makeup room has surfaced online and it shows the late actor’s funny side.

The video is from the making of Sushant’s last theatrical release, Chhichhore. The actor was seen in two different looks in the film -- a young college-going lad and a middle-aged father of a teenaged boy.

It seems Sushant was getting ready for his older look in the film, which showed him with a receding hairline. In the video, two makeup artists are seen working on his hair by covering it with a hair mask and applying glue to put the wig on. Meanwhile, a jovial Sushant is seen performing funny dance steps to Kishore Kumar’s song Pal Bhar Ke Liye Koi Humme while still sitting in his chair. He seems to be imitating Dev Anand’s popular dance steps, who had featured in the song from the film, Johny Mera Naam.

Sushant was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film which also had Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma and others as a college-going group of friends. All of them were seen in two different looks in the film. The Nitesh Tiwari film turned out to be Sushant’s biggest blockbuster with a domestic box office collection of Rs 153 crore.

Sharing her experience of working with him, Shraddha had recently written in her heartfelt note, “I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment!”

