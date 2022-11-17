Music composer Devi Sri Prasad on Drishyam 2: I haven't watched it in any other language, but Hindi

Devi Sri Prasad, also known as DSP, is back to rule the hearts of his fans with Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2. It is the music director’s first Hindi film, underPanorama Music, with a long list of upcoming ones in the pipeline. Talking to Hindustan Times, DSP revealed how he fell in love with the film after first watching it. Also read: Ajay Devgn, Tabu get emotional as they remember late Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat

DSP said, “The best thing that happened to me was, I got to watch the footage of Drishyam 2 first. And, I fell in love with the film. From the way Abhishek Pathak directed to how each performer acted, it is brilliant. Like all of you, I am also a fan of Drishyam 1. I loved it. Naturally, I was very excited when Drishyam 2 came to me. After I saw the film, I was like ‘this is so beautiful let's do this!’

All good things take time but not Drishyam 2’s background score. Devi Sri Prasad shared he had about two months prior to the release to score the music. “We had very little time for the release. We all worked very hard and everyone on board was very passionate. We had a great time,” he said.

While DSP calls himself a fan of the Drishyam series, he himself hasn’t watched the sequel, which has already been released in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. He reasoned, “Generally, I watch all the films. But, when Drishyam 2 came out in other languages I was tied to work and travelling a lot. I couldn’t get time to watch them. By the time I was approached for Drishyam 2 in Hindi. So, I haven’t actually watched it except for Hindi. I thought ‘okay, let me keep my perspective fresh.’”

The music in Drishyam 2 is catchy, intriguing and dark at the same time. With limited songs, the title track sets the mood of the film in the voice of Usha Uthup and Vijay Prakash. Clubbed with Ajay Devgn’s narration and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics, it has received a positive response from the audience.

DPS shared how easily the title track came together with the film’s team. “We started composing the title track while working in a studio in Chennai. Abhishek sir and Amitabh sir had come there. It just happened very fatafat (quickly) on-the-go. We wanted a deep vocal. I predominately used the cello as the core instrument. After I composed the tune, everybody liked it instantly. And, then Amitabh began writing. I could imagine this song in the voice of the legendary Usha Uthup. Everyone sank into the idea and I always wanted to collaborate with her. She has a very unique voice.”

