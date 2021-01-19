Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal is inked and evil as he plays Kangana Ranaut’s nemesis, see first look

Arjun Rampal has taken it a notch higher as he gets ready to test his wits against Kangana Ranaut’s Agent Agni in the film, Dhaakad. The actor shared his first look from the spy thriller, writing, “Boom Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here's my look for @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!”

The actor looks slick, dressed in a leather jacket and a tattered tee, with his chest covered with tattoos. A pair of aviators and a beret finish his look for the film. Touted as ‘India’s first female led spy thriller, mounted on a massive scale’, Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. The film will be shot by director of photography, Tetsuo Nagata.

Talking about his role, Arjun said in a statement, “I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me.”

The film will have high-octane action pieces, with a certain sequence between Kangana and Arjun that is said to be its USP. Kangana had on Monday shared a new poster featuring herself on Monday and written, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!"

Dhaakad is slated to release on October 1, 2021.