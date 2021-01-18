Kangana Ranaut goes on a rampage in new Dhaakad poster, reveals release date
Kangana Ranaut has shared a new poster of her next, Dhaakad. She looks fierce in a black vest and shorts as she goes on a killing spree with a sword in her hand.
Introducing her character of Agent Agni, she wrote alongside the poster on Twitter, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni. India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!"
She also revealed that the film would star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. It would release in theatres on October 1 this year.
Kangana had unveiled the teaser of the film in August last year, which showed her in an a Lara Croft-inspired look, as she went through a burning city, firing a machine gun with blood dripping from her forehead.
The actor, who is currently shooting for the film in Madhya Pradesh, recently shared how she was struggling to cope up with night shifts which upsets her body clock and food cycle.
Kangana had hosted a New Year brunch for her Dhaakad team and had shared pictures from the same. Singing praise of her director Razy Ghai, she had said, “Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing.”
Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals the worst thing about being an actor ‘apart from nepotism and movie mafia’
Kangana also introduced another member of her team. Sharing a picture with Tetsuo Nagata, she had written, “For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata , his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy thriller.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch
- Remo D'Souza, who recently had a health scare, was spotted out and about town with friend Aamir Ali. Watch a video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu says it's 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films
- Citing the examples of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut and Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu has said that it is 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput is beach-ready in new pics from Goa, but where is Shahid Kapoor?
- Mira Rapjut has shared new photos and videos from her Goa vacation with husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares clip of allegations against Sajid, hints he has ‘mafia' support
- Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling serious allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan. She suggested that he has the 'full support' of the 'mafia' in the film industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minissha Lamba opens up about her separation: 'If it's not working, part ways'
- Actor Minissha Lamba has said that there is no longer any stigma attached to separation, and if a relationship isn't working, it is advisable to part ways amicably.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan jokingly objects to KKR’s birthday wish for Juhi Chawla’s husband
- Shah Rukh Khan jokingly took offence as the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders declared Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta as the 'most affable gentleman'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor is having a blast on set, dad Anil Kapoor feels he's missing out
- Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new image from the Glasgow sets of her upcoming film, Blind. Her dad, Anil Kapoor, left a comment on her post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for Albela Aam, Chulbuli Imli and Pan Pasand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut goes on a rampage in new Dhaakad poster, reveals release date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan thanks husband Anas Saiyad for always pushing her 'towards good'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik Pandya’s father dies, Natasa Stankovic pays tribute: ‘Love you papa’
- Natasa Stankovic has paid a heartfelt tribute to Hardik Pandya’s father who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani celebrates Tiger Shroff’s new song Casanova, dances to it
- Disha Patani took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself dancing to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new track, Casanova.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saba Ali Khan shares gems from family album with Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’
- Soni Razdan feels that Rhea Chakraborty has a bright future ahead of her in the film industry. Soni said that her time in jail 'clearly exposed the people who sent her there'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery still
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox