Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut begins prep for Dhaakad, shares a peek into virtual script reading session

Kangana Ranaut begins prep for Dhaakad, shares a peek into virtual script reading session

Kangana Ranaut is putting her time in quarantine to good use; she has already begun work on her next, Dhaakad. See the pictures of her virtual script reading sessions here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 11, 2020 06:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has begun work on Dhaakad.
Kangana Ranaut has begun work on Dhaakad.
         

Kangana Ranaut has resumed work. Her team took to Twitter to share pictures of her virtual script reading session for her upcoming action film, Dhaakad. She was seen videoconferencing with director Razneesh Ghai, writer Ritesh Shah and producer Sohail Maklai.

“It’s a virtual script reading session for #KanganaRanaut, @RazyGhai, @writish and @SohailMaklai as they start preparing for #Dhaakad. #LockdownScriptSessions,” her team wrote in a tweet.

 

Dhaakad, touted to be a high-octane action drama, saw Kangana firing a machine gun in the teaser. In an earlier statement, she said that the film will be a ‘turning point’ for Indian cinema, as it is a ‘one-of-a-kind female-led action film’ being made on a lavish scale.

She said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one-of-a-kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema.”

Also read: Koel Mallick, dad Ranjit Mallick, husband and mom test positive for Covid-19, go into self-quarantine

In March, Dhaakad was at the centre of a controversy, when filmmaker Ahmed Khan said in an interview that it was shelved. He was quoted as saying that women-led action films perform poorly at the box office and cited the example of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He said that due to its failure, Dhaakad was shelved.

Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel lashed out at Ahmed in a series of tweets, calling him an “atrocious” filmmaker. The director of Dhaakad also confirmed that there was no truth to the news of the film being shelved.

Ahmed hailed Kangana in a later interview and called her the ‘only girl who can pull off an action film’. He said, “I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her.”

