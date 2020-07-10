Koel Mallick, dad Ranjit Mallick, husband and mom test positive for Covid-19, go into self-quarantine

regional-movies

Bengali film actor Koel Mallick and her family have tested positive for Covid-19. She revealed in a post on Twitter that she, her parents, Bengali film actor Ranjit Mallick and his wife Deepa Mallick, and her husband, producer Nispal Singh, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Koel also added that the four of them will go into self-quarantine. “Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined!,” she wrote.

Several of Koel’s colleagues from the Bengali film fraternity wished her and her family a speedy recovery. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote, “Get well soon ..all will be good..God bless.” Actor Abir Chatterjee wrote, “Plz take care..wishing you all a speedy recovery.” Actor Jeet wrote, “Wishing you all a speedy recovery. Prayers for well being.” Actor Arpita Chatterjee wrote, “Hi @YourKoel .. am sure, you all will test negative very soon .. will pray for your quick recovery..”

Koel and Nispal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May this year. Sharing the news on social media, she had written, “Our little one arrived this morning. We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy.”

Born Rukmini Mallick, Koel made her big screen debut with Nater Guru in 2003. She has acted in a number of successful films such as Bandhan, Paglu and Rangbaaz. She was last seen in Bony, alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Anjan Dutt.

