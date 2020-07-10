e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Koel Mallick, dad Ranjit Mallick, husband and mom test positive for Covid-19, go into self-quarantine

Koel Mallick, dad Ranjit Mallick, husband and mom test positive for Covid-19, go into self-quarantine

Bengali film actor Koel Mallick and her family have tested positive for Covid-19, she revealed on Twitter.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Koel Mallick with her parents Ranjit Mallick and Deepa Mallick (L) and husband Nispal Singh
Koel Mallick with her parents Ranjit Mallick and Deepa Mallick (L) and husband Nispal Singh
         

Bengali film actor Koel Mallick and her family have tested positive for Covid-19. She revealed in a post on Twitter that she, her parents, Bengali film actor Ranjit Mallick and his wife Deepa Mallick, and her husband, producer Nispal Singh, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Koel also added that the four of them will go into self-quarantine. “Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined!,” she wrote.

Several of Koel’s colleagues from the Bengali film fraternity wished her and her family a speedy recovery. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote, “Get well soon ..all will be good..God bless.” Actor Abir Chatterjee wrote, “Plz take care..wishing you all a speedy recovery.” Actor Jeet wrote, “Wishing you all a speedy recovery. Prayers for well being.” Actor Arpita Chatterjee wrote, “Hi @YourKoel .. am sure, you all will test negative very soon .. will pray for your quick recovery..”

 

Koel and Nispal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May this year. Sharing the news on social media, she had written, “Our little one arrived this morning. We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy.”

Born Rukmini Mallick, Koel made her big screen debut with Nater Guru in 2003. She has acted in a number of successful films such as Bandhan, Paglu and Rangbaaz. She was last seen in Bony, alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Anjan Dutt.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In