Actor Koel Mallick welcomes baby boy, shares first pic: ‘Our little one arrived this morning’

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:54 IST

Bengali actor Koel Mallick welcomed her son on Tuesday and shared the news with her fans, along with a family picture in which she can be seen posing with her husband Nispal Singh and the newborn baby.

Sharing the picture with the newborn, Koel posted a message on Twitter which said, “Our little one arrived this morning. We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy.” Jeet congratulated her and wrote, “Congratulations @YourKoel @nispalsingh both your family and the loved ones. Enjoy every bit.” Vikram Chatterjee also tweeted, “Congratulations and lot’s of love for all three of you!” Parambrata Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Srijit Mukherjee, Shubhashree Ganguly, Rituparna Chatterjee and Raima Sen also took to Twitter to congratulate her.

Overwhelmed!!It’s definitely the best day of our life! Meant to have replied to each one of you individually for inundating your blessings upon our child...please accept our gratitude from the deepest core of our heart!🙏❤️ — Koel Mallick (@YourKoel) May 5, 2020

Later, she also thanked fans for their love and wishes. “Overwhelmed!!It’s definitely the best day of our life! Meant to have replied to each one of you individually for inundating your blessings upon our child...please accept our gratitude from the deepest core of our heart,” she tweeted.

Koel, who married Nispal in 2013, announced her pregnancy on February 1, which is also her wedding anniversary. “Blessings Through the rolling days of kicks, punches and somersaults... the sound of a new life beating inside me. Like a glistening silver thread woven into the fabric of my life, our child is longingly awaited this summer,” she wrote with a picture where she can be seen posing with her husband.

