Dhaakad: Divya Dutta shares her character Rohini's first look, calls her 'menacing'
bollywood

Dhaakad: Divya Dutta shares her character Rohini's first look, calls her 'menacing'

After Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's character first looks from Dhaakad, comes Divya Dutta's character poster. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Divya Dutta stars as Rohini in Dhaakad.

Actor Divya Dutta took to Twitter to share the first look of her character in Dhaakad. Called Rohini, the poster makes it clear that she is not going to play by the rules.

Sharing it, Divya wrote: "She looks menacing, but that doesn't even describe how evil she can be! presenting my look as Rohini for #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021. @KanganaTeam @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai #sohelmaklai @AsylumFilms @rampalarjun @DhaakadTheMovie @CastingChhabra @writish." In the poster, Divya sits on a stool, with her sari lifted till one of her knees. A plunging neckline, long hair in curls falling over her should, alta on her hands and feet, and a dark expression on her face, Divya gives the feel of a self-willing woman with a capacity for dangerous things.

For the last couple of days, the team of Dhaakad has been sharing posters of principle characters from the film. On Tuesday, Arjun Rampal had shared the poster of his character Rudraveer from the film and had written: "Boom Evil has a new name - Rudraveer! an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! @SohamRockstrEnt's #DhaakadFire in cinemas on 1st October 2021!"

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries

On Monday, a poster of Kangana Ranaut had been unveiled. Sharing her character, called Agent Agni, Kangana had written: "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni India's first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!"

Dhaakad is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1 this year.

