Dhak Dhak: Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh ride bikes to Ladakh in Taapsee Pannu's production

Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi are all set to come together for a film, titled Dhak Dhak. The first look of the film is a surprise for their fans as they all ride their individual bikes in the interesting still. Also read: Dia Mirza shares emotional post on son Avyaan's first birthday, calls him a miracle: 'Doctors prepared us for worst'

Sharing the first look, Dia wrote on Instagram, “Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self discovery!” The still shows Fatima in a top and shorts, Ratna in a salwar-suit, Sanjana in denims and Dia in a salwar-suit and a hijab as they all gear up for their bike ride.

Dia Mirza a Dhak Dhak still.

Dia also shared a picture of the producers including Taapsee Pannu, posing with bikes. Dhak Dhak, is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Tarun Dudeja. It will hit theatres in 2023.

Dia Mirza also shared a picture of the producers.

Reacting to Dia's post, a fan said, “Aaahh wow mind blowing.” Another commented, “Wow!! This looks amazing! Waiting in excitement to watch this magic!” A fan also wrote, "Looks promising…best of luck." A fan said for Dia, “Looking brilliant tigress.”

Talking about her co-production, Taapsee said, “At Outsiders Films we aim to produce films that are meaningful and entertaining. We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given."

She added, "Viacom18 Studios has been a crucial part of my journey in the film industry from Chashme Baddoor, Shabaash Mithu and now to Dhak Dhak. In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who has a great foresight towards differentiated cinema. I am sure that this ride will be an enriching one.”

