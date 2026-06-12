Dhamaal 4 trailer: Ajay Devgn rides dolphins, Ravi Kishan turns desi Jack Sparrow in chaotic treasure hunt. Watch

The season of slapstick comedy is here. After the makers of Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle released the film's trailer recently, the makers of another iconic franchise — Dhamaal — have unveiled the trailer of the fourth installment in the series. The Dhamaal 4 trailer shows Ajay Devgn and his gang — Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi — embarking on a treasure hunt.

Dhamaal 4 trailer

Dhamaal 4 will release in theatres on July 10.

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The trailer begins with Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn arriving at a spooky house, but they soon get an electric shock as they ring the doorbell. The trailer then shows Ajay, Riteish, Arshad, and other cast members forming a human chain as they ask Upendra Limaye's character, who is hanging from a tree branch, about the location of the treasure. Upendra falls into the valley without revealing full detail of the location, and thus begins the mad search for the treasure.

The following portions of the video show the cast going on a wild adventure to find the treasure. This includes sailing on a pirate ship, with Ravi Kishan channeling his inner Jack Sparrow as the captain. They fight crocodiles, brave sea storms, and navigate one chaotic situation after another. Ajay also romances Esha Gupta, who plays a mother of two. Meanwhile, the jokes never stop. The trailer ends with Ajay taking a dig at himself—like in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante, where he was seen riding two bikes, here he is seen riding two dolphins — but this time, the stunt ends up painfully for him.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhamaal franchise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhamaal franchise {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007. The original film followed four lazy, unemployed friends who embark on a mad hunt for a hidden multi-crore treasure buried in Goa, all while being pursued by a determined police inspector. The film was a massive hit and also starred Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007. The original film followed four lazy, unemployed friends who embark on a mad hunt for a hidden multi-crore treasure buried in Goa, all while being pursued by a determined police inspector. The film was a massive hit and also starred Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

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The franchise's second film, Double Dhamaal, was released in 2011. It served as a direct sequel to the original, bringing back the lead characters as they attempt to con their former boss. It too enjoyed decent success. The makers then released the third film, Total Dhamaal, in 2019, which served as a standalone reboot of the franchise. Now, they are set to release Dhamaal 4 on July 10. Like the previous films in the series, this installment is also directed by Indra Kumar.

Dhamaal 4 also stars Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Dinesh Anand in pivotal roles.

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