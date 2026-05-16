Breaking | Ajay Devgn pushes Dhamaal 4 ahead to give clean window to Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, here's why

HT City has exclusively learnt, that in the true spirit of fraternity and Bollywood unity, Ajay spoke to Akshay. After mutually discussing, they have decided that Ajay’s film Dhamaal 4 would move its release date from July 4 to July 17, so as to give a clean window to Akshay’s Welcome to the Jungle that hits theatres on June 26. Both films are in the multi starrer family comedy genre.

The film industry, apart from a lot of love, also receives flak every now and then for not spacing out releases properly. Clashes too, lead to business getting impacted unnecessarily. Which is why when they are avoided, it's a cause for celebration for all stakeholders. The latest example is Ajay Devgn 's comedy caper Dhamaal 4 and Akshay Kumar 's Welcome To The Jungle.

A source says, “Ajay and Akshay have been friends for as long as they have been massive stars. They both produce films too apart from acting, and understand how important it is to allow every film to have sufficient breathing space. Which is why the discussion went off smoothly and they understood that the audience would need a gap between two comedies.”

Dhamaal 4 and Welcome to The Jungle both will boast of a massive star cast. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are working together as well in Golmaal 5, which further explains the camaraderie.