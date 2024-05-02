Dharmendra and Hema Malini get romantic on 44th anniversary; Esha Deol wishes parents with a sweet pic

Veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra are still the cute, romantic couple we saw in their movies. They celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on Thursday and daughter Esha Deol has wished them as well. (Also read: Esha Deol unbothered by plastic surgery speculation, continues campaign for Hema Malini in Mathura) Hema Malini and Dharmendra shared a sweet moment on their anniversary.

Hema-Dharam celebrate anniversary

Esha took to Instagram to share a special picture of the two. It showed Hema in a floral shirt, resting her face on Dharmendra's shoulder, who is in a green shirt. Both of them have sweet smiles on and seem to be at their home. Esha wrote with the picture, “Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma. I adore you , I love you and I just want to hug you."

Hema also shared a fan-made video on Instagram that compiled the couple's best moments. “Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, 2 beautiful girls, lovely grand children surrounding us and drowning us with their love! Our fans &their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness,” Hema posted on IG.

Dharmendra and Hema's story

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980 and have two daughters-Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema is the second wife of the veteran actor. Dharmendra also has two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970, while shooting for the film Tum Haseen Main Jawan. The two played the lead roles in the film. Over the years, they fell in love even though Dharmendra was a married man with four kids. However, they finally tied the knot in 1980.

Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'. Hema Malini is busy with her political stint amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. The BJP candidate seeks re-election from Mathura, a constituency she has represented since 2014. She is contesting against Congress's Mukesh Dhangar in the Mathura constituency.

Esha campaigns for mom

Recently, Esha and her sister Ahana campaigned for their mother in Mathura.

While speaking to ANI, Esha praised the development and preservation efforts in Mathura and Vrindavan.

"There's so much to say about Mathura, I'm coming here after some time, and there's been so much development. It feels so good here. And the special thing is that along with development, you all have taken care of Vrindavan's alleys, its heritage, you've preserved it well," Esha said.