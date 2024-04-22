Esha Deol unbothered by plastic surgery speculation, continues campaign for Hema Malini in Mathura

Actor Esha Deol doesn't seem too bothered by all the speculation around her seemingly changed looks. On Sunday, she was all over Twitter and Instagram after a video of her campaigning for mother Hema Malini in Mathura surfaced online. The video showed her with more plump lips than before, sparking speculation that she might have gotten lip fillers. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours: I saw the pic, must be touched up, only got fillers done) Ahana and Esha Deol were in Mathura to campaign for their mother Hema Malini.

Esha campaigns for Hema Malini

But Esha is not letting all the rumours get to her. She took to Instagram on Monday morning, sharing a video from her day out campaigning in Mathura. She visited temples, met people from her MP mother's constituency, and even danced on a stage for some fans.

Sharing the video, Esha wrote on Instagram, “In solid support for my mother @dreamgirlhemamalini . Had a wonderful time with the youth of mathura along with @ahana_deol_vohra & @vaivohra as we interacted with them at various collages & encouraged them to step out & go vote.”

Internet dislikes Esha's new look

On Sunday, a video of Esha and her sister Ahana Deol was shared from Mathura by news agency ANI. The video got hundreds of responses, with many just wondering what Esha had got done on her lips. “Dont know why these people try to change their bodies,” read a tweet. “Yaar iske lips ko kya ho gaya Hain itna bekar lag raha Hain. Pahle kitni sunder tha (What has she done to her lips, it's looking so bad. She looked so good before),” read another tweet.

Esha announced her separation with husband Bharat Takhtani earlier this year. Esha and Bharat got married in a low-key ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Radhya was born to the pair in 2017 and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019.

The daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini has featured in several big films like Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry.

She made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside actor Ajay Devgn, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series Invisible Woman alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India -- Yoodlee Films. Rajesh M Selva of Thoongaa Vanam and Kadaram Kondan fame is helming the project.

Esha's mother, veteran actor Hema Malini, is a two-time MP from Mathura. She brought the seat back into the BJP's fold in 2014 and will be seeking a third term this time.