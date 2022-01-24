Dharmendra and Hema Malini hoist young Esha Deol and Ahana Deol on their shoulders in precious family photo

Hema Malini dug into the archives and found a family photo featuring her husband Dharmendra and their two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. She shared the picture on Instagram on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

In the sepia-tone image, Dharmendra smiled as he hoisted Ahana on his shoulders. Hema, who stood next to him, was carrying Esha.

“Today is a celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life. #daughter #celebration #girlchild,” Hema wrote, adding a folded hands and heart emoji. “Love and respect @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam,” Esha commented on the post, adding a heart and evil-eye amulet emoji.

Fans showered love on the picture. “Beautiful family, beautiful daughters,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “No family is complete without daughters. Bless them.”

During an appearance on Indian Idol 12 last year, Hema got emotional on watching a video message from Esha and said, “She is my lovely baby. Esha and Ahana. She is always with me. Even after marriage, aisa lagta hai ki (it feels like) she has brought a son for me.” She added that her sons-in-law, Bharat Takhtani and Vaibhav Vohra, are ‘wonderful’.

In her message, Esha talked about marrying Bharat in 2012 and how Hema was ‘strong’ during her bidaai but broke down afterwards. “Main bas yeh hi kehna chahungi ki aaj jo main hoon (I just want to say that whatever I am today), as Esha Deol for everyone, is because of you. I worship you, I respect you, I love you,” she added.

Also see: Esha Deol recalls how Dharmendra once dressed her in frock, put kohl in her eyes as she cried for Hema Malini

Dharmendra and Hema tied the knot in 1980. They starred together in several hits in the 1970s and 80s, including Dream Girl, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Naseeb. She was last seen on the big screen in Shimla Mirchi, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao.

