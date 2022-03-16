Dharmendra hoped Saira Banu would say no to film Saazish with him, but she agreed: 'Hum kuchh na keh sake'

Dharmendra has shared an interesting anecdote about his 1975 film Saazish. The actor said he never wanted to do the film and came up with an idea that could make the filmmaker excuse him. However, his plan flopped and he ended up working with Saira Banu in the film. He shared a song from Saazish on Twitter and shared the story behind it. Also read: Dharmendra says he spoke to Saira Banu four days ago: 'She told me she has not been keeping well'

The song Wo Bade Khushnaseeb Hote Hain shows Dharmendra riding a bike through the roads of Hong Kong. Saira is seen riding pillion as they go around the city singing a song. The video also shows the city's landscape in 1975.

"Friends, I never wanted to do this film. So I asked the producer to go and sign Saira, very difficult to sign her those days. But Saira happily agreed and told me ‘Dharam, I did it for you’. So hum kuchh na keh sake (So I couldn't say anything). We shot this song in Hong Kong."

Saazish was directed by Kalidas J. Dharmendra was in the role of a car racer but was later revealed to be an undercover agent. Saira was a beauty pageant winner in the film. It was the Valentine's Day release in 1975. The song Wo Bade Khushnaseeb Hote Hain was sung by Suman Kalyanpur and Mahendra Kapoor.

Dharmendra and Saira share a very close bond even today. He was by her side when she was grieving over the death of her superstar husband Dilip Kumar last year. Dharmendra had shared a picture of himself with Dilip Kumar's body on Twitter and had shared what Saira told him while grieving for him. He tweeted, "Saira ne jab kaha. 'Dharam, dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai' Dosto, jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. Dosto, mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata. Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon (When Saira Banu told me, 'Look Dharam, sahab has blinked his eyes', I felt heartbroken my friends! I do not know how to show off, but I cannot control my emotions. I just say what I feel like, treating everyone as my own)."

