Dharmendra says he spoke to Saira Banu four days ago: 'She told me she has not been keeping well'

Veteran actor Dharmendra revealed he spoke to actor Saira Banu recently and she had informed him that she was unwell. Saira was admitted to the ICU at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital earlier this week. Her family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Wednesday that she was hospitalised due to complaints of chest congestion, and is currently under treatment.

Speaking to a leading daily, Dharmendra said that he had a conversation with Saira Banu over the telephone about four days ago. "I couldn't reach her and she had called back. She told me that she has not been keeping well."

He also added, "I did not ask too many questions but you can understand how she must be feeling after Dilip Kumar passed away. Sab kuch khaali khaali lag raha hoga (She must be feeling the void)."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faisal said, "She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, she is in the ICU but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending."

Refuting reports of a heart attack and Covid-19, Faisal said, "Heart attack nahi tha (it wasn't a heart attack), chest congestion was the reason, and a lot of doctors are implying that it got bad due to the changes in the weather...Also, she is not Covid-19 positive. So, she is resting at the moment.” Faisal also added that Dilip Kumar's death in July added to her health struggle. He said 'she suffered a lot of stress'.

The day Dilip died, Dharmendra visited his house to pay him his last respects. Soon after, he took to Twitter and said in Hindi, "When Saira Banu told me, 'Look Dharam, sahab has closed his eyes', I felt heartbroken my friends! I do not know how to show off, but I cannot control my emotions. I just say what I feel like, treating everyone as my own."

Saira Banu made her acting debut in Bollywood with Junglee in 1961. She also featured in several films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Shagird, Diwana, Padosan, Jwar Bhata, and Hera Pheri.