Saira Banu’s friend Faisal Farooqui says she was under ‘lot of stress’ after Dilip Kumar’s death, did not have heart attack

Veteran actor Saira Banu has been hospitalised due to complaints of chest congestion, and is currently responding well to the treatment, says close family friend Faisal Farooqui.

“There is nothing to worry, thanks to the almighty. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” shares Farooqui, who has been spokesperson for the family for a long time now.

He says the demise of her husband and legendary Dilip Kumar took a toll on her health, with stress leading to such issues. “Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle,” Farooqui reveals.

“Currently, she is in the ICU, but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending,” adds Farooqui.

There were some reports indicating heart attack as the reason behind the current health scare for the 77-year-old actor.

“Heart attack nahi tha, chest congestion was the reason, and a lot of doctors are implying that it got bad due to the changes in the weather. Teen din se woh hospital mein hain. Log toh kuch bhi bolenge, haqeeqat main bata raha hun. Also, she is not Covid-19 positive. So, she is resting at the moment,” he shares.

Saira Banu lost her husband Dilip Kumar on July 7 this year. She made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with Junglee, and went on to do films such as Padosan, Hera Pheri, Diwana and Aman.